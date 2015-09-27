Glamourous photos from Obama's Chinese State Dinner, where Silicon Valley's elite traded in hoodies and jeans for tuxes and evening gowns

(Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg arrive at the White House for the Chinese State Dinner.

On Friday evening, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hosted about 100 executives, politicians and artists at the White House.

The occasion: a Chinese State Dinner honouring Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan. The elite group gathered to discuss regional tensions in Asia, cyber crime and more.

The guest list included Silicon Valley executives such as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, billionaire Mark Cuban, and the Zuckerbergs.

Singer Ne-Yo was invited to enchant the guests. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) Mark Zuckerberg and a pregnant Priscilla Chan arrived in style. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) Shark Tank star and billionaire Mavericks owner Mark Cuban arrived with his dazzling wife, Tiffany Cuban. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) Comcast NBC/Universal CEO Brian Roberts and Aileen Roberts were also looking elegant. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts Comcast NBC/ Universal Corporation and Aileen Roberts arrive for a state dinner in honour of Chinese President President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House Apple CEO Tim Cook looked dapper with his Vice President Lisa Jackson. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: Apple CEO Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson arrive for a state dinner in honour of Chinese President President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House September 25, 2015in Washington, DC. Xi arrived in Washington, the second stop of his state visit to the United States, on Thursday after a busy two-and-a-half-day stay in Seattle. Larry Ellison of Oracle and Nikita Kahn were also invited. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: Executive Chairman Larry Ellison of Oracle Corp. and Nikita Kahn arrive for a state dinner in honour of Chinese President President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the White House September 25, 2015in Washington, DC. Xi arrived in Washington, the second stop of his state visit to the United States, on Thursday after a busy two-and-a-half-day stay in Seattle. Michelle Obama wowed in a stunning black Vera Wang gown. She and her husband hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan along with 100 other guests at the Chinese State Dinner at the White House. Guests feasted on lobster and lamb and topics of discussion included cyber security and tensions abroad. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan, first lady Michelle Obama, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Barack Obama pose for a formal photo prior to a state dinner at the White House September 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. The two leaders will tackle a range of issues including regional tensions in Asia and cyber crimes.

