Photos show children in Spain enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks

- Sunday was the first time children in Spain could step outside since the country went into lockdown on March 15.
- From Barcelona to Málaga, towns across the country filled with children playing on the streets, in parks, and on beaches for the first time in 42 days.
- After the number of coronavirus cases slowly decreased, Spain’s government announced it would allow children under 14 to go outside.
- They can play outside for up to one hour a day.
With kites, dolls, and roller skates in tow, children across Spain played outside on Sunday for the first time in 42 days.
The Spanish government announced a state of emergency and strict lockdown guidelines on March 14, which prevented children from going outside.
Parks closed and adults could only leave for essential trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.
But after the country’s number of coronavirus cases slowly decreased, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that children could go outside for fresh air. Kids under 14 years old can play outside for up to one hour a day.
From Barcelona to Málaga, children grabbed their toys and took to the once empty streets, parks, and beaches for the first time in weeks.
After six weeks in lockdown, children in Spain can head outdoors.
- caption
On April 26, kids went outside to play.
- caption
Children across the country were confined to their homes for 42 days.
- caption
Now, they can spend up to an hour outside every day.
- caption
Families explore beaches.
- caption
Best friends go on walks.
- caption
And children run through parks.
- caption
Dolls and toys have also seen some fresh air.
- caption
The decision was made after the number of coronavirus cases slowly decreased in Spain.
- caption
Families are still urged to follow social distancing guidelines.
- caption
Most of the children still wear face masks as they play in the streets.
- caption
It’s the first time in over a month some shoes have been laced up.
- caption
And historic squares have filled with laughter.
- caption
Friends have raced along bike paths.
- caption
Some wear gloves while outdoors.
- caption
This has allowed friends and classmates to catch up after being apart.
- caption
Children are enjoying fountains for the first time in six weeks.
- caption
The little ones can finally celebrate spring.
- caption
From Madrid …
- caption
… to Seville …
- caption
… and everywhere in between …
- caption
… children are a little happier now that they can access the outdoors.
- caption
