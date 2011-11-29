PHOTOS: These Snake-Like Robot Arms Look Like Something Out Of Sci-Fi Movie

Photo: http://www.ocrobotics.com/

British technology company, OC Robotics has come up with these wacky “snake” robots that actually could be extremely useful.CNN reports that the robots can be used to slither into spaces too dangerous for humans to investigate. This could allow them to have a crucial role in clean up operations, such as the one around Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.



It is also reported that other nuclear facilities are queuing up to test out this new robotic technology.

