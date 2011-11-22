PHOTOS: Check Out The World's Largest 3D Painting In London

Nick Jardine
3D painting

Photo: Reebok via Facebook

As part of Guinness World Records day last week, Reebok Crossfit commissioned street artist Joe Hill to create this behemoth of a painting in London’s Canary Wharf. Both the longest and largest 3D painting in existence, the canyon-esque design sprawls over 1,000 meters-squared in area. Its design allows pedestrians to stand on the edge of the abyss, staring down into a deep gorge. 

Have a look at the photos and videos here to get an idea of how this massive masterpiece was born. 

And here's the artist talking about his masterpiece...

