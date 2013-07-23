ROYAL BABY: Check Out This Amazingly Theatrical Town Crier Announcing The Birth

These are photos – and, at the bottom, a video – of self-appointed “Town Crier” Tony Appleton heralding the birth of a yet-to-be-named royal baby boy outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in England.

He’s probably one of the best parts of the pageantry surrounding the birth, which was announced this morning Australian time and the pictures show just how much effort he was putting into it.

His name is Tony Appleton and while he’s not in an official capacity he has been involved in royal events before, including the royal wedding.

Photo: Getty/ Chris Jackson

Photo: Getty/ Chris Jackson

Photo: Getty/ Chris Jackson

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

