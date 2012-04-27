PHOTOS: Check Out The Scene At The 2012 Beijing Auto Show

Photo: Feng Li / Getty

The quickly expanding Chinese car market has made the Beijing Auto Show more important than ever.This year, manufacturers are pulling out all the stops and are debuting concepts and brand new models at the show for global consumption.



Even brands like Lamborghini and Bentley are showing models that are built with the Chinese market in mind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.