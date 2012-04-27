PHOTOS: Check Out The Scene At The 2012 Beijing Auto Show

Travis Okulski
Beijing Auto Show 2012 Cars

Photo: Feng Li / Getty

The quickly expanding Chinese car market has made the Beijing Auto Show more important than ever.This year, manufacturers are pulling out all the stops and are debuting concepts and brand new models at the show for global consumption.

Even brands like Lamborghini and Bentley are showing models that are built with the Chinese market in mind.

While the Q3 debuted in Detroit, the high-performance RS Q3 Concept was shown for the first time in China.

Bugatti brought along the 1,200 horsepower Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse.

The Mercedes Concept Style Coupe made its world premiere in China. Look for it to hit the streets as the CLC in the near future.

While the BMW i8 Concept Spyder premiered online before the New York show, BMW chose to wait until Beijing to show it in person.

Along with the RS Q3, Audi showed a long-wheelbase, electric version of the A6, called the A6 e-tron.

Land Rover chose to debut a Range Rover Evoque that was styled by Victoria Beckham at the show.

Toyota showed this interesting looking Fun-Vii concept.

There were also concepts from Chinese manufacturers. The Chery @Ant Concepts are new ideas on urban transportation. They sure look interesting.

Ribbon dancers helped attract some attention to this Haima 7 SUV.

Lamborghini presented the Urus at the show, their first SUV in nearly 25 years. They expect China to be a huge market for it.

Finally, Bentley once again showed the Lamborghini's sister car, the controversial EXP 9 F Concept. They also announced that it will have a range of powertrains, including a W12, V8, and a V6 Hybrid model. Look for styling to change before production.

