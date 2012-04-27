PHOTOS: Check Out The Scene At The 2012 Beijing Auto Show

Photo: Feng Li / Getty
The quickly expanding Chinese car market has made the Beijing Auto Show more important than ever.This year, manufacturers are pulling out all the stops and are debuting concepts and brand new models at the show for global consumption.
Even brands like Lamborghini and Bentley are showing models that are built with the Chinese market in mind.
While the Q3 debuted in Detroit, the high-performance RS Q3 Concept was shown for the first time in China.
The Mercedes Concept Style Coupe made its world premiere in China. Look for it to hit the streets as the CLC in the near future.
While the BMW i8 Concept Spyder premiered online before the New York show, BMW chose to wait until Beijing to show it in person.
Along with the RS Q3, Audi showed a long-wheelbase, electric version of the A6, called the A6 e-tron.
There were also concepts from Chinese manufacturers. The Chery @Ant Concepts are new ideas on urban transportation. They sure look interesting.
Lamborghini presented the Urus at the show, their first SUV in nearly 25 years. They expect China to be a huge market for it.
Finally, Bentley once again showed the Lamborghini's sister car, the controversial EXP 9 F Concept. They also announced that it will have a range of powertrains, including a W12, V8, and a V6 Hybrid model. Look for styling to change before production.
