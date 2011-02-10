The Motorola Atrix Is A Great Android Phone, But Not Much Of A Laptop

Photo: Steve Kovach, The Business Insider

Here it is: The Atrix 4G, the phone Motorola and AT&T are touting as “the world’s most powerful smartphone.”Aside from the dual core Tegra 2 processor, the Atrix stands out for being able to power a separate laptop that runs entirely off the phone.



We’ve only had the Atrix for a day, so we won’t have a full review until next week. In the meantime, here are our initial thoughts:

The phone itself is snappy. Apps launched almost instantly, much quicker than Android phones we’ve used in the past. We like that.

The graphics look great. Motorola included a demo of the racing game Need For Speed Shift that looks gorgeous on the phone’s 4-inch screen.

4G service isn’t ready yet. The Atrix is one of AT&T’s first “4G” phones. More specifically, it runs on the HSPA+ network. Even though our demo unit said we were connected to HSPA+, we experienced speeds similar to 3G. We’ll have to wait until AT&T finally announces where and when HSPA+ speeds will be available to truly test it out.

The laptop dock feels like a waste. We can’t think of a single practical use for it. The $500 add on is essentially a shell with a keyboard and screen that must be docked with the Atrix in order to function. It feels like Motorola added it just to prove they could get a laptop to run off a phone’s hardware. As one of our colleagues put it: “It seems like they’re on to something, but aren’t there yet.”

Our snap reaction after one day of use: The Atrix will quickly become the best Android offering on AT&T. (Not that it has much competition yet). It’s no iPhone, but AT&T customers will finally have a solid alternative.

