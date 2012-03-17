Check Out The Amazing Scene At The 2012 Dubai Boat Show

Photo: Courtesy Christopher Queitsch, Carstalker.com

The 2012 Dubai Boat Show is currently going on and bringing in some of the largest and most exotic yachts from around the world.While we couldn’t attend in person, our good friend Christopher Queitsch at Carstalker was in the area to bring us some coverage of the scene on the ground.



Like any boat show, the selections range from the mundane to the insane. Small skiffs are juxtaposed with some of the largest yachts ever built. There are some amazing designs as well as some of the latest innovations in the yachting industry.

And even though the yachts look good during the day, they are absolutely sublime by night.

