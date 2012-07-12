Step Inside The Office Of The Water Company Trying To Save The World

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Around the world, serious discussions about water scarcity and conservation are just starting to gain ground among policy makers and the public. But for the over 800 million people without access to clean water it is not a policy issue. It is a daily challenge.



Startup charity: water wants to make sure every person on the planet has convenient access to clean water.

It created a slick site and a sophisticated operation to send money to parts of the world where clean water is scarce. It tries to find solutions to the water challenges in those parts of the world by working with local partners.

The site has a social networking feel to it and individuals can create profiles and sponsor projects, getting their friends and contacts to contribute. Tech PR guru Brooke Hammerling recently “donated” a birthday to the organisation.

Celebrity couple Will and Jada Smith also support the organisation. The two just went on a trip to Ethiopia to visit some of the communities that charity: water is working with. After giving up their birthdays in 2010 the two encouraged friends and fans to donate and just took the top fundraisers with them on this trip. The combined funds raised by their efforts reached $789,000.

On the trip, Will Smith said, “Our trip to Ethiopia with charity: water was an incredibly eye-opening and authentic experience. It was extraordinary to meet and spend time with the people of Tigray and to see first-hand how clean water changes everything for these communities.”

Charity: water is a non-profit and 100% of public donations go into the field. To fund their operational costs – including staffer salaries and their office – they have “investors” or donors who know that their money is going to the operation and not the field.

