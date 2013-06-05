Here's What Happens When A Plane Hits Wild Turbulence During Mealtime

Alex Davies
singapore airlines turbulence mess

Chaos ensued after a Singapore Airlines jet hit intense turbulence mid-flight last week, while breakfast was being served.

The captain of flight SQ308, from Singapore to London, turned on the fasten seat belt sign and ordered the flight attendants to take their seats, passenger Alan Cross told ABC News, just moments before the plane dropped 65 feet.

The result was minor injuries for eleven passengers and one crew member, and an enormous mess.

Thanks to Alan Cross for sharing his Instagram photos of the flight with us.

That detour in the flight route is where the drop happened, Cross said on Instagram.

Coffee hit the ceiling.

As did someone's cornflakes.

Pretty much everything else landed on the floor.

Luckily the flight attendants and most of the passengers were buckled in.

And the aisle was filled with debris.

Alan Cross ended up with part of a fellow passenger's sausage down his shirt.

Once the plane was level again, the crew started to clean up.

There were 10 hours left in the flight after the drop, but the crew did a great job cleaning up.

It almost looked like nothing had happened.

Once the plane arrived in London, paramedics boarded the flight. 11 passengers and one crew member had minor injuries. As they got off the plane, each passenger was given a box of chocolate.

