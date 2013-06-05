Here's What Happens When A Plane Hits Wild Turbulence During Mealtime

Chaos ensued after a Singapore Airlines jet hit intense turbulence mid-flight last week, while breakfast was being served.



The captain of flight SQ308, from Singapore to London, turned on the fasten seat belt sign and ordered the flight attendants to take their seats, passenger Alan Cross told ABC News, just moments before the plane dropped 65 feet.

The result was minor injuries for eleven passengers and one crew member, and an enormous mess.

Thanks to Alan Cross for sharing his Instagram photos of the flight with us.

