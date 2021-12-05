- Celebrity Cruises’ new Apex ship has the Iconic suite, a 2,500-square-foot accommodation that starts at $US15,000 ($AU21,422).
- The suite has two bedrooms and bathrooms, a living room, and a terrace with a private hot tub.
- The Iconic suite is the largest suite across all Celebrity ships.
When someone says “luxury at sea,” you may think of a private yacht with butlers, free-flowing alcohol, panoramic views of the ocean, and private hot tubs.
What may not come to mind is a giant cruise ship lined with a few thousand people.
But this level of opulence is exactly what Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises is trying to achieve with its Iconic suite …
… the cruise line’s largest suite with a price tag akin to that of a yacht.
The luxury accommodation is available on the Celebrity Edge and the Apex cruise ships …
… and a stay in the Iconic aboard the new 2,900-person Celebrity Apex ship in 2022 starts at a cool $US15,065 ($AU21,515).
To compare, the Infinite Veranda stateroom on the Apex — which is a step above the Inside and Ocean View staterooms — starts at $US1,440 ($AU2,057) …
Source: Insider
… albeit the Infinite Veranda is about 10% of the size of the 2,500 square-foot Iconic Suite.
Let’s take a look inside the bougie suite, which is larger than the average New York City apartment.
Source: Curbed
The interior is a little over 1,890 square-feet, while the exterior living space is about 790 square-feet.
The interior space includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large living room that compliments the exterior terrace.
Let’s start with the private outdoor terrace, which has a hot tub and day bed for private lounging under the sun without the distraction of other passengers.
Heading inside, there’s a large living room with a dining table, comfortable sectional, large flat screen television, and Peloton.
This living space is surrounded by a wall of windows, flooding the space with natural light.
The primary bedroom is just off the living room, and has a king-sized cashmere mattress that faces a wall of windows so guests can wake up to unobstructed views of the ocean.
There’s also a TV that floats down from the ceiling for movie nights in bed in case you get tired of the view.
The bedroom also has a spacious and modern en-suite bathroom …
… lined with two vanities, a shower, and a tub in case the one on the terrace wasn’t enough.
All of these rooms have neutral contemporary decor similar to that of a luxury hotel, which makes the sweeping views of the ocean the vocal point of the suite.
And it wouldn’t be a luxury suite without extravagant services, like your own host, …
… small bites, two bottles of spirits, and daily beer, soda, and bottled water.
A stay in the suite also includes WiFi, access to all of the ship’s specialty restaurants, and two laundry services during the sailing.
Guests will also have access to Retreat amenities that are reserved for suite passengers.
This includes a Retreat-specific lounge, sundeck, and restaurant helmed by famed chef Daniel Boulud.
Staying in a suite can be more expensive than staying in a stateroom, but this price difference hasn’t deterred any recent cruise goers.
The cruise line’s suites have been “selling better” than any other stateroom, a Celebrity Cruises spokesperson told Insider in an email statement.