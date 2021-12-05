When someone says “luxury at sea,” you may think of a private yacht with butlers, free-flowing alcohol, panoramic views of the ocean, and private hot tubs. The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

What may not come to mind is a giant cruise ship lined with a few thousand people. The Iconic Suite on the Celebrity Apex. Celebrity Cruises

But this level of opulence is exactly what Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises is trying to achieve with its Iconic suite … The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

… the cruise line’s largest suite with a price tag akin to that of a yacht. The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

The luxury accommodation is available on the Celebrity Edge and the Apex cruise ships … The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

… and a stay in the Iconic aboard the new 2,900-person Celebrity Apex ship in 2022 starts at a cool $US15,065 ($AU21,515). The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

To compare, the Infinite Veranda stateroom on the Apex — which is a step above the Inside and Ocean View staterooms — starts at $US1,440 ($AU2,057) … The Infinite Veranda stateroom on the Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Insider

… albeit the Infinite Veranda is about 10% of the size of the 2,500 square-foot Iconic Suite. The Infinite Veranda stateroom on the Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider

Let’s take a look inside the bougie suite, which is larger than the average New York City apartment. The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Curbed

The interior is a little over 1,890 square-feet, while the exterior living space is about 790 square-feet. The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises

The interior space includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large living room that compliments the exterior terrace. The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises

Let’s start with the private outdoor terrace, which has a hot tub and day bed for private lounging under the sun without the distraction of other passengers. The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

Heading inside, there’s a large living room with a dining table, comfortable sectional, large flat screen television, and Peloton. The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

This living space is surrounded by a wall of windows, flooding the space with natural light. The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises

The primary bedroom is just off the living room, and has a king-sized cashmere mattress that faces a wall of windows so guests can wake up to unobstructed views of the ocean. The Iconic Suite on the Celebrity Apex. Celebrity Cruises

There’s also a TV that floats down from the ceiling for movie nights in bed in case you get tired of the view. The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

The bedroom also has a spacious and modern en-suite bathroom … The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

… lined with two vanities, a shower, and a tub in case the one on the terrace wasn’t enough. The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises

All of these rooms have neutral contemporary decor similar to that of a luxury hotel, which makes the sweeping views of the ocean the vocal point of the suite. The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises

And it wouldn’t be a luxury suite without extravagant services, like your own host, … The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises

… small bites, two bottles of spirits, and daily beer, soda, and bottled water. The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises

A stay in the suite also includes WiFi, access to all of the ship’s specialty restaurants, and two laundry services during the sailing. The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

Guests will also have access to Retreat amenities that are reserved for suite passengers. The Iconic Suite on the Celebrity Apex. Celebrity Cruises

This includes a Retreat-specific lounge, sundeck, and restaurant helmed by famed chef Daniel Boulud. The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises

Staying in a suite can be more expensive than staying in a stateroom, but this price difference hasn’t deterred any recent cruise goers. The Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. The Iconic suites aboard the Apex and Edge cruise ships are identical. Celebrity Cruises