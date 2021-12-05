Search

Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship has a luxury 2,500-square-foot suite that starts at over $15,000 — see inside

Brittany Chang
Rendering of the living room with couches, chairs, and fancy ceiling lighting next to panoramic windows with views of the ocean in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
  • Celebrity Cruises’ new Apex ship has the Iconic suite, a 2,500-square-foot accommodation that starts at $US15,000 ($AU21,422).
  • The suite has two bedrooms and bathrooms, a living room, and a terrace with a private hot tub.
  • The Iconic suite is the largest suite across all Celebrity ships.
When someone says “luxury at sea,” you may think of a private yacht with butlers, free-flowing alcohol, panoramic views of the ocean, and private hot tubs.
The Celebrity Apex cruise ship at sea as photographed through the window of a tender
The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider
What may not come to mind is a giant cruise ship lined with a few thousand people.
A living room with a dining table, couches, seating, and Peloton surrounded by windows
The Iconic Suite on the Celebrity Apex. Celebrity Cruises
But this level of opulence is exactly what Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises is trying to achieve with its Iconic suite …
The Celebrity Apex floating on the ocean
The Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider
… the cruise line’s largest suite with a price tag akin to that of a yacht.
The living room with a large couch facing a TV and a peloton surrounded by windows Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
The Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider
The luxury accommodation is available on the Celebrity Edge and the Apex cruise ships …
A cabana and hot tub on the balcony of the Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
… and a stay in the Iconic aboard the new 2,900-person Celebrity Apex ship in 2022 starts at a cool $US15,065 ($AU21,515).
A bed facing panoramic windows and a TV coming down from the wall in the Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
To compare, the Infinite Veranda stateroom on the Apex — which is a step above the Inside and Ocean View staterooms — starts at $US1,440 ($AU2,057) …
A couch and table in front of two chairs and a small table in front of a glass wall overlooking the water
The Infinite Veranda stateroom on the Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider
Source: Insider

 

… albeit the Infinite Veranda is about 10% of the size of the 2,500 square-foot Iconic Suite.
A bed between two night stands
The Infinite Veranda stateroom on the Celebrity Apex. Brittany Chang/Insider
Let’s take a look inside the bougie suite, which is larger than the average New York City apartment.
The bathroom with a sink, lit vanity, and shower in the Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
Source: Curbed
The interior is a little over 1,890 square-feet, while the exterior living space is about 790 square-feet.
Rendering of the living room with couches, chairs, and fancy ceiling lighting next to panoramic windows with views of the ocean in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
The interior space includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large living room that compliments the exterior terrace.
The outdoor balcony with lounge seating, a hot tub, and cabana in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
Let’s start with the private outdoor terrace, which has a hot tub and day bed for private lounging under the sun without the distraction of other passengers.
A cabana and hot tub on the balcony of the Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
Heading inside, there’s a large living room with a dining table, comfortable sectional, large flat screen television, and Peloton.
The living room with a large couch facing a TV and a peloton surrounded by windows Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
This living space is surrounded by a wall of windows, flooding the space with natural light.
A couch facing a TV and tables behind the couch next to panoramic windows in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
The primary bedroom is just off the living room, and has a king-sized cashmere mattress that faces a wall of windows so guests can wake up to unobstructed views of the ocean.
A bed facing windows looking out into the ocean with a makeup vanity next to the bed
There’s also a TV that floats down from the ceiling for movie nights in bed in case you get tired of the view.
A bed facing panoramic windows and a TV coming down from the wall in the Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
The bedroom also has a spacious and modern en-suite bathroom …
The bathroom with a sink, lit vanity, and shower in the Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
… lined with two vanities, a shower, and a tub in case the one on the terrace wasn’t enough.
Dual vanities, a bathtub, and showers in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
All of these rooms have neutral contemporary decor similar to that of a luxury hotel, which makes the sweeping views of the ocean the vocal point of the suite.
A bed facing panoramic windows with views of the ocean in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
And it wouldn’t be a luxury suite without extravagant services, like your own host, …
A rendering of people at a dining table and in the living room in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
… small bites, two bottles of spirits, and daily beer, soda, and bottled water.
A rendering of people at a dining table and in the living room in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
A stay in the suite also includes WiFi, access to all of the ship’s specialty restaurants, and two laundry services during the sailing.
A bed with nightstands surrounded by white walls in the Iconic suite on the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
Guests will also have access to Retreat amenities that are reserved for suite passengers.
A rendering of a woman riding a Peloton while facing windows looking out into the ocean
This includes a Retreat-specific lounge, sundeck, and restaurant helmed by famed chef Daniel Boulud.
A dining table next to couches and panoramic windows in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
Staying in a suite can be more expensive than staying in a stateroom, but this price difference hasn’t deterred any recent cruise goers.
Dual vanities, a bathtub, and showers in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
The cruise line’s suites have been “selling better” than any other stateroom, a Celebrity Cruises spokesperson told Insider in an email statement.
A bed facing panoramic windows with views of the ocean in the Iconic suite aboard the Celebrity Apex cruise ship
About the Author
Brittany Chang