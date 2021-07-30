What 21 celebrities look like without their signature hairstyles

- Some celebrities change up their hairstyles, but others rarely stray from their signature looks.
- Reese Witherspoon and Blake Lively are known for being blonde, but they’ve tried out darker colors.
- Harry Styles and Jason Momoa are known for shaggier looks, but they’ve also worn their hair shorter.
Sometimes, like at the 2013 Met Gala, Deschanel wears her hair in a deep side part, swooping her bangs off to the side so that it looks like she grew them out. But it doesn’t seem like her bangs are ever going away for good.
She told Glamour in 2013 that she used her bangs to “help create an identity” when she started acting, saying, “You could say that I’m hooked on bangs. Would I ever give them up? I have, and I might again — for a role, perhaps — but I really don’t feel like myself without them.”
Witherspoon has also dyed her hair brown through the years both as a personal choice and for roles. Most recently, she debuted chocolate-brown hair for her role on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”
According to Entertainment Weekly, her character’s hair color was Witherspoon’s idea.
“I had just gotten done playing Madeline in ‘Big Little Lies’ and I wanted to do some stuff that was different. I didn’t feel like my character would be concerned with her hair or maintaining a certain hair color,” she said in 2020.
“I think that’s because the directors and producers actually saw me. Before that I had long hair like every other girl like me,” she said. “So I have an affinity for short hair.”
Whenever Berry plays around with extensions and opts for a longer, straighter hairstyle, it never lasts long — the actress prefers her hair on the shorter side.
“I am my best self when I have super short hair,” she told the Huffington Post in 2014. “Growing up as a black woman, I felt that if I didn’t have long hair, I wasn’t going to be beautiful. I always thought that. Cutting my hair was freeing.”
Some fans were pretty devastated and still find it hard to get used to seeing Styles without his curls.
It made her look so different that her colorist, Rona O’Connor, told Glamour in 2011 that before she publicly debuted the new look, people didn’t recognize her.
“She was able to walk around without being recognized for once. In fact, she had people stop and compliment her hair color and still not know who she was,” O’Connor said.
She once revealed in a 2014 Facebook post that she started wearing the ponytail because her hair was so damaged after dyeing it to play Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s”Victorious.”
She said, “I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. It’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years).”
Still, Grande goes without her signature ponytail every once in a while.
In 2018, she told Porter magazine, “My hair is something that, historically, has been shunned. I mean, how often do you hear, ‘You can’t get a job with hair like that?'”
She continued, “Natural, African, kinky hair — it’s often been painted as uncivilized or wild.”
She also loves changing up her style with box braids sometimes. In a 2014 video for Vogue where she showed off her own braiding skills she said, “Your hair is your frame — it’s so important,”
Lawrence has dyed her hair dark for a few movies, like when she played Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” and Tiffany in “Silver Linings Playbook.”
The actress seems to be the most comfortable as a blonde.
In 2012, Linda Flowers, head hair designer for “The Hunger Games,” told PopSugar that Lawrence was so nervous about becoming a brunette that Flowers spent $US30,000 ($AU40,839) on wigs so she could test out different dyes and shades before actually coloring her hair.
But it probably won’t happen again anytime soon. In 2018, he told the Daily Telegraph, “My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don’t cut my hair. I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.”
But when she finished filming the show, she switched it up with a bright, strawberry-blonde shade.
Her hairstylist, Tabitha Duenas, released a statement in 2020 saying, “With ‘Modern Family’s’ long run ending, Ariel is finally free to have the hair color she wants. She wanted to strip out the black and go back to her strawberry golden blonde look we had done previously when she was on break from filming. She said she never wants to go back to black again.”
But he’s worn a wig in a few films including “Find Me Guilty” in 2006 and briefly in 2015’s “The Last Witch Hunter.”
And in 2016, Good Housekeeping published old photos of Diesel that showed him with a full head of hair. The photos were found in the 1985 senior class yearbook from New York City’s Anglo American School.
Whenever she goes for something drastically different, it’s always a surprise, like at the 2014 Met Gala, when she sported a straight pixie cut.
Knowles has spoken often about how much her hair means to her. In 2016, she released a song titled “Don’t Touch My Hair,” with lyrics like, “Don’t touch my hair, when it’s the feelings I wear, don’t touch my soul, when it’s the rhythm I know.”
The look was a pretty big departure from his usual full head of blonde hair, and it made him look like a completely different person.
Fortunately for fans, the cut was for his role in the 2018 film “The Hummingbird Project.” The star never responded to the backlash, but he did let his hair grow out again after the movie.
In 2011, Williams told British Elle that she chose to cut her hair short after her ex-partner Heath Ledger died in 2008.
“I cut it for the one straight man who has ever liked short hair, and I wear it in memorial of somebody who really loved it,” she said.
So when she sported a shorter, platinum-blonde hairstyle, she made headlines. It turns out, the star just needed a change.
Meester told Byrdie in 2019, “You know, all along I’ve wanted something just totally and drastically different. My length was super long, my color was completely grown out, and I was just craving exactly the opposite of what I’ve had.”
She continued, “Plus, this isn’t an attempt to look natural. This is a completely different look. I always just thought I would go platinum at some point, but I had this, ‘Oh, I’ll try it someday’ approach. But I guess today is that day.”
Washington told Redbook in 2016, “I’d been relaxing my hair since I was a little girl, so part of it was just wanting to see what would happen if I didn’t. Quitting has been such a time-saver, and my hair feels much healthier now. It’s been fun getting to know my real curls.”
But her iconic pixie cut probably isn’t going anywhere. Curtis told Good Housekeeping in 2018 that she is meticulous about keeping up the style.
“Hair this short needs to be cut every two or three weeks — it looks good on me,” she said.
So when he debuted a super short buzz cut in 2011, fans were pretty surprised.
Kitsch chopped off his hair and has mostly stuck with a close-cropped cut since “Friday Night Lights” finished filming.
In 2012, the singer told the Huffington Post that the style is called “The Monáe,” saying, “It’s pinned and twisted much differently than a pompadour, which I love as well.”
Monae has also said that her hair has a special meaning for her. In 2014, she told Essence, “I haven’t always paid much attention to my hair, but as I grew older I found the beauty in it. I’ve been natural for many years now.”
In recent years, Monáe has rocked quite a few different looks including chunky braids, short pixies, and slicked-back styles.
Per BuzzFeed, in 2020, the singer responded to comments on her Instagram where people were asking her to change her hair color.
“This is the longest I’ve had the same hair color since I was 13 and that’s on mental stability and growth,” she wrote.
Despite staying true to black-and-green for two years, Eilish recently debuted a new blonde style on her Instagram.
Then at the 2021 Cannes film festival, the actress embraced more of her gray hair on the red carpet.
She told Vogue this month that her children encouraged her to embrace the new color.
“At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair,” she said.
The actress also said that her managers told her “it’s not time” to go gray.
“And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now,'” she told Vogue.
