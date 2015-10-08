Look at all the fancy cars parked at Facebook's HQ in California

Jim Edwards Someone at Facebook owns a ‘Tron’ themed custom Chevy Camaro.

We visited Facebook’s HQ in Menlo Park, California, last year and had a great time. Facebook has a staff of about 11,000 worldwide, and the largest portion of them are at Menlo Park, where the car park is crowded with vehicles.

And some employees’ cars are pretty fancy: Wait until you see the “Tron” Edition custom Chevy Camaro!

The Facebook IPO created about 1,000 millionaires inside the company. Add to that the fact that this is California, where they love their cars, and you get an idea of why the Facebook car park is so interesting. Facebook has since moved into a new HQ building, close to its old one.

We took a spin through it before the move last year. This is what we were able to see before security showed up.

This is a Lotus Elise. It costs $47,250 to $73,500 brand new (£29,217 to £45,450), depending on the package. Jim Edwards Not all Facebook workers have amazing cars. But a typical car at Facebook is something like this BMW Z4. That's $46,575 to $52,475 (£28,846 to £32,491) if bought new. Jim Edwards We really liked this Ford Mustang, which looks like a 1965 model. There were quite a few old Mustangs at Facebook. Jim Edwards Not quite vintage, but certainly retro: A Chevy Corvette. It looks like a C3 from the early 1980s. Jim Edwards Even the bikes are fancy. At first we thought it was a Harley Davidson chopper, but it is probably a Honda. Jim Edwards What about the understated class of this Maserati GranTurismo? Jim Edwards This burnt orange Dodge Challenger caught our eye, too. Jim Edwards An Audi A7 -- another 'typical' commuter ride at Facebook. Jim Edwards Porsches are a popular choice at Facebook. This is probably a Cayman S. Jim Edwards And here's a Porsche Boxster. Jim Edwards This looks like a Porsche Cayman R. Jim Edwards But the most eye-popping set of wheels was this special 'Tron' custom edition of the Chevy Camaro. Jim Edwards

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.