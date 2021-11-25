- Seabourn — a luxury Carnival Corp brand — is now sailing out of Miami through March 2022.
- It’s the Seabourn Ovation cruise ship’s first time sailing out of the US.
- See inside the ship, which has suites that average at $US1,000 ($AU1,392) per night, the Miami Herald reported.
Luxury cruise limes are making a steady return in the US after COVID-19 decimated the global cruising industry.
And now, Carnival Corp’s Seabourn brand is targeting this regrowing number of North American cruisers by bringing its “ultra-luxury” Seabourn Ovation ship to Miami, according to a press release.
The 600-guest ship is calling PortMiami home from now through March 2022 as it brings passengers from Florida to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, and Central America.
This is the ship’s first time in the US, and Miami “offers an easily accessible port for North American guests and those coming from Europe,” Josh Leibowitz, Seabourn’s president, said in a press release.
“[Miami] is, after all, the cruise capital of the world, Leibowitz said in Anna Jean Kaiser’s Miami Herald report.
The ship has already begun operating from the sunny peninsula city with its first three 11-day “Gems of the Leeward Islands” itineraries, which will sail from November through early December.
Along the way, passengers will get to see destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
After this series, the Ovation will go on several Panama Canal and Central America sailings for the rest of its time in Florida.
This includes the 21-day “Holiday Panama Canal” itinerary that’ll sail to Los Angeles, and the 14-day “Central America and Panama Canal Pathfinder” cruise.
The former starts at a hefty $US13,000 ($AU18,097), while the latter can be purchased at $US5,400 ($AU7,517).
Source: Seabourn
According to the Miami Herald report, suites on the Ovation average at $US1,000 ($AU1,392) per night.
To target these high-paying customers, the Ovation has 300 suites that all have verandas, which means there are none of the windowless interior staterooms that are more common on larger cruise ships.
The Ovation’s suites all have anywhere between about 250 to 1,300 square-feet of interior space.
The verandas then add an extra 68 to 906 square-feet of living space.
No matter the size, the suites all have amenities like living rooms, walk-in closets, a makeup vanity, daily fruit, WiFi, and phone service.
The most luxurious suite, the Grand Wintergarden, even has its own solarium with a tub and daybeds.
But there’s more to do than just lounging around inside your suite all day.
The Ovation has seven bars and lounges, like the Observation Bar — which has live jazz and views of the ocean — and the Club.
Feeling hungry at sea? The cruise ship is also lined with five restaurant venues, including a sushi eatery and The Grill by famed chef Thomas Keller.
Like many cruise ships, the Ovation also has pools, whirlpools, a casino, a spa, and an adults-only lounge to help kill time during days out at sea.
All Seabourn’s ships have a “Seabourn Square” lounge, and the Ovation is no different. This one has books, iPads, a coffee bar, gelato, and a terrace for open air lounging.
“This is a floating seven-star resort,” Leibowitz told the Miami Herald, adding that there is almost one crew member for every passenger.