An ultra-luxury Carnival cruise line’s 600-person ship is now sailing out of Miami with rooms starting at $5,000 — see what it’s like onboard

Brittany Chang
A cruise ship at sea
The Ovation. Seabourn
  • Seabourn — a luxury Carnival Corp brand — is now sailing out of Miami through March 2022.
  • It’s the Seabourn Ovation cruise ship’s first time sailing out of the US.
  • See inside the ship, which has suites that average at $US1,000 ($AU1,392) per night, the Miami Herald reported.
Luxury cruise limes are making a steady return in the US after COVID-19 decimated the global cruising industry.
A cruise ship at sea
The Ovation. Seabourn
And now, Carnival Corp’s Seabourn brand is targeting this regrowing number of North American cruisers by bringing its “ultra-luxury” Seabourn Ovation ship to Miami, according to a press release.
An empty restaurant with set tables
The Restaurant in the Ovation. Seabourn
The 600-guest ship is calling PortMiami home from now through March 2022 as it brings passengers from Florida to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, and Central America.
A circular table with several seats by shelves
The Wintergarden Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn
This is the ship’s first time in the US, and Miami “offers an easily accessible port for North American guests and those coming from Europe,” Josh Leibowitz, Seabourn’s president, said in a press release.
A massage bed in the middle of a dim decorated room
The spa in the Ovation. Seabourn
“[Miami] is, after all, the cruise capital of the world, Leibowitz said in Anna Jean Kaiser’s Miami Herald report.
Four empty seats under wall art in a room
The Ovation. Seabourn
The ship has already begun operating from the sunny peninsula city with its first three 11-day “Gems of the Leeward Islands” itineraries, which will sail from November through early December.
Open seating in a red-lit room
The Grand Salon in the Ovation. Seabourn
Along the way, passengers will get to see destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
An open balcony with lounge chairs overlooking the ocean
The Signature Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn
After this series, the Ovation will go on several Panama Canal and Central America sailings for the rest of its time in Florida.
Lounge seating in a decorated room by the window
The Ovation. Seabourn
This includes the 21-day “Holiday Panama Canal” itinerary that’ll sail to Los Angeles, and the 14-day “Central America and Panama Canal Pathfinder” cruise.
A row of seats at a bar
The Club in the Ovation. Seabourn
The former starts at a hefty $US13,000 ($AU18,097), while the latter can be purchased at $US5,400 ($AU7,517).
Empty lounge chairs in an open aired space
The Retreat in the Ovation. Seabourn
According to the Miami Herald report, suites on the Ovation average at $US1,000 ($AU1,392) per night.
Empty tables under two wall art
A restaurant the Ovation. Seabourn
To target these high-paying customers, the Ovation has 300 suites that all have verandas, which means there are none of the windowless interior staterooms that are more common on larger cruise ships.
Empty lounge seating surrounded by windows
The Square in the Ovation. Seabourn
The Ovation’s suites all have anywhere between about 250 to 1,300 square-feet of interior space.
A white and marble modern bathroom with a sink and tub
The bathroom in a Veranda Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn
The verandas then add an extra 68 to 906 square-feet of living space.
A bed by a living room next to large windows
A Veranda Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn
No matter the size, the suites all have amenities like living rooms, walk-in closets, a makeup vanity, daily fruit, WiFi, and phone service.
Empty lounge seating by a dining table
A Wintergarden Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn
The most luxurious suite, the Grand Wintergarden, even has its own solarium with a tub and daybeds.
A bed between bedside tables and a balcony
The Wintergarden Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn
But there’s more to do than just lounging around inside your suite all day.
An empty pool on the pool deck
The pool deck in the Ovation. Seabourn
The Ovation has seven bars and lounges, like the Observation Bar — which has live jazz and views of the ocean — and the Club.
Empty seats by a bar and windows
The Observation Bar in the Ovation. Seabourn
Feeling hungry at sea? The cruise ship is also lined with five restaurant venues, including a sushi eatery and The Grill by famed chef Thomas Keller.
An empty restaurant with decor in the middle
The Restaurant in the Ovation. Seabourn
Like many cruise ships, the Ovation also has pools, whirlpools, a casino, a spa, and an adults-only lounge to help kill time during days out at sea.
Circular pools surrounded by empty lounge chairs
The pool deck in the Ovation. Seabourn
All Seabourn’s ships have a “Seabourn Square” lounge, and the Ovation is no different. This one has books, iPads, a coffee bar, gelato, and a terrace for open air lounging.
Empty seats by a bar and windows
Square in the Ovation. Seabourn
“This is a floating seven-star resort,” Leibowitz told the Miami Herald, adding that there is almost one crew member for every passenger.
A cruise ship at sea
in the Ovation. Seabourn
