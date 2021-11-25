Luxury cruise limes are making a steady return in the US after COVID-19 decimated the global cruising industry. The Ovation. Seabourn

And now, Carnival Corp’s Seabourn brand is targeting this regrowing number of North American cruisers by bringing its “ultra-luxury” Seabourn Ovation ship to Miami, according to a press release. The Restaurant in the Ovation. Seabourn

The 600-guest ship is calling PortMiami home from now through March 2022 as it brings passengers from Florida to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, and Central America. The Wintergarden Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn

This is the ship’s first time in the US, and Miami “offers an easily accessible port for North American guests and those coming from Europe,” Josh Leibowitz, Seabourn’s president, said in a press release. The spa in the Ovation. Seabourn

“[Miami] is, after all, the cruise capital of the world, Leibowitz said in Anna Jean Kaiser’s Miami Herald report. The Ovation. Seabourn Source: Miami Herald

The ship has already begun operating from the sunny peninsula city with its first three 11-day “Gems of the Leeward Islands” itineraries, which will sail from November through early December. The Grand Salon in the Ovation. Seabourn Source: Miami Herald

Along the way, passengers will get to see destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The Signature Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn

After this series, the Ovation will go on several Panama Canal and Central America sailings for the rest of its time in Florida. The Ovation. Seabourn

This includes the 21-day “Holiday Panama Canal” itinerary that’ll sail to Los Angeles, and the 14-day “Central America and Panama Canal Pathfinder” cruise. The Club in the Ovation. Seabourn

The former starts at a hefty $US13,000 ($AU18,097), while the latter can be purchased at $US5,400 ($AU7,517). The Retreat in the Ovation. Seabourn Source: Seabourn

According to the Miami Herald report, suites on the Ovation average at $US1,000 ($AU1,392) per night. A restaurant the Ovation. Seabourn Source: Miami Herald

To target these high-paying customers, the Ovation has 300 suites that all have verandas, which means there are none of the windowless interior staterooms that are more common on larger cruise ships. The Square in the Ovation. Seabourn

The Ovation’s suites all have anywhere between about 250 to 1,300 square-feet of interior space. The bathroom in a Veranda Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn

The verandas then add an extra 68 to 906 square-feet of living space. A Veranda Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn

No matter the size, the suites all have amenities like living rooms, walk-in closets, a makeup vanity, daily fruit, WiFi, and phone service. A Wintergarden Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn

The most luxurious suite, the Grand Wintergarden, even has its own solarium with a tub and daybeds. The Wintergarden Suite in the Ovation. Seabourn

But there’s more to do than just lounging around inside your suite all day. The pool deck in the Ovation. Seabourn

The Ovation has seven bars and lounges, like the Observation Bar — which has live jazz and views of the ocean — and the Club. The Observation Bar in the Ovation. Seabourn

Feeling hungry at sea? The cruise ship is also lined with five restaurant venues, including a sushi eatery and The Grill by famed chef Thomas Keller. The Restaurant in the Ovation. Seabourn

Like many cruise ships, the Ovation also has pools, whirlpools, a casino, a spa, and an adults-only lounge to help kill time during days out at sea. The pool deck in the Ovation. Seabourn

All Seabourn’s ships have a “Seabourn Square” lounge, and the Ovation is no different. This one has books, iPads, a coffee bar, gelato, and a terrace for open air lounging. Square in the Ovation. Seabourn