A massive explosion just devastated Beirut. Here's what the unbelievable destruction looks like for people on the ground.

(Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.

A devastating explosion rocked Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Tuesday.

The exact cause of the blast is unknown, but a senior Lebanese intelligence official said that he suspects that confiscated high-explosive materials stored at the port where the explosion occurred are to blame.

The country’s health ministry says that at least 67 people are dead and more than 3,500 people are injured, BBC reports.

A huge explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut Tuesday caused widespread devastation. The number of casualties and the full extent of the damage are still emerging.

Early state media reporting said the blast followed the outbreak of a fire at a fireworks storage facility at the local port, but the director of Lebanese intelligence pointed to highly-explosive materials that had been confiscated and stored in the area.

The exact cause of the terrible blast, which was captured on video, remains unclear.

Footage of the massive explosion at #Beirut port a short while ago. It's truly frightening. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/OZ0hZ5SwlC — Nader Itayim | ‌‌نادر ایتیّم (@ncitayim) August 4, 2020

The following photos, some of which are GRAPHIC, show the situation on the ground in Beirut.

An orange-red cloud lingered over the blast site shortly after the explosion.

Photo by ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020.

The blast caused widespread destruction well beyond the port where the explosion occurred.

Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP via Getty Images A man reacts at the scene of an explosion at the port in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

The blast, which was felt miles away, severely damaged buildings, blowing out windows and doors and collapsing ceilings.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020

A reporter for The Independent who was in the area said the shock wave from the blast “literally pushed us [to] fall to our knees.”

Absolute chaos in #Beirut. Shattered shop fronts, injured people staggering around, alarms going off, ambulances trying to get to hospitals, the floor is glistening with shattered glass. In all my years of covering wars I have never experienced a blast like this. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/znMLkOAzXB — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) August 4, 2020

Emergency workers rushed onto the scene to attend to the wounded, as well as to battle fires in the wake of the explosion.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images Firefighter douse a blaze at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.

Fires could be seen burning at the port into the evening.

(Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.

A New York Times reporter shared what she described as “terrifying” footage of the streets of Beirut on social media.

2/ Terrifying footage of street scenes in #Beirut. pic.twitter.com/8t7L7kcRcX — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) August 4, 2020

Lebanon’s health minister announced that at least 67 people were killed in the explosion. The death toll is feared to be higher.

Photo by Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People carry a wounded man after an explosion at the Port of Beirut.

He added that more than 3,500 people have been injured.

(Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images An injured man is treated after a large explosion on August 4, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon

Source: BBC

Local media reports have said that hospitals have been overwhelmed by the high number of casualties.

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.

The country’s prime minister has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning in response to Tuesday’s tragedy.

Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020..

