PHOTOS: Canberra gets colourful for the Enlighten Festival

Olivia Chang
Photo: Enlighten/ Facebook.

While Sydney has Vivid, Canberra’s annual celebration of colour and lights is the Enlighten Festival.

The outdoor art and cultural event kicked off on Friday with six of the national capital’s iconic buildings: Parliament House, Old Parliament House, National Library, Questacon, National Portrait Gallery and National Gallery illuminated with stunning projections.

Decorations spanning the Parliamentary Triangle this year include giant inflatable rabbits 7 metres high, as well as the “Unuscornu”, resembling a supernatural creature.

The nine-day festival, running until March 12, also hosts live music and performances, stand-up comedy and a look at the science of whisky at Questacon.

There’s also a night noodle market at Reconciliation Place.

Here’s a closer look as Canberra lit up.

Questacon

View this post on Instagram

#questacon #enlighten #cbr

A post shared by AD (@night_and_dey) on

Australian Parliament House

Old Parliament House

View this post on Instagram

OPH #enlighten

A post shared by Jo Vayo (@jojovayo) on

View this post on Instagram

#Enlighten #OldParliamentHouse #Canberra

A post shared by Sarah Finnigan (@cyanidesun89) on

National Library of Australia

View this post on Instagram

#Enlighten #Canberra #CBR

A post shared by Americo Alvarenga (@americo76) on

View this post on Instagram

#enlighten #canbrahhh #reflection

A post shared by R Mizzle (@rick1mil) on

View this post on Instagram

#Enlighten #Canberra #CBR

A post shared by Americo Alvarenga (@americo76) on

View this post on Instagram

#Enlighten #Canberra #CBR

A post shared by Americo Alvarenga (@americo76) on

National Gallery of Australia

‘Intrude’ White Rabbits by Amanda Parer

Unuscornu Sculpture by Airena

Night Noodle Markets

