Photos show the Canary Island volcano in the Atlantic, which is becoming ‘much more aggressive,’ say scientists

- The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19 and continues to blow new lava streams.
- Scientists have recorded multiple earthquakes in the surrounding areas.
- More than 600 homes have been destroyed, and 6000 people evacuated from the surrounding areas.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano, located in La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands, exploded on September 19 and is becoming “much more aggressive,” scientists warn
Authorities have recorded multiple earthquakes, and a new flow of fiery magma as the volcano continues to erupt, blowing more fissures and spewing more lava into the sea, according to AP.
More than 6000 people have had to be evacuated – including 400 tourists.
Despite the eruption beginning more than two weeks ago, authorities are reporting “intense” activity in the area.
Estimates state that the volcano has so far emitted 80 million cubic meters of molten rock, said AP.
The lava rolled into the ocean at Playa del Perdido, destroying 656 homes and 662 acres of land in its path, according to a tweet by EU’s Copernicus earth observation service.
One home dubbed the ‘miracle house’ for remaining standing as the lava river swam around it was destroyed.
“Everything’s been destroyed,” Ranier Cocq, owner of the destroyed ‘miracle home’, told Spanish news site El Mundo. “We’ve lost everything on our beloved island. It’s very sad.”
President of the Canary Islands Ángel Víctor Torres said the cost of damage from the eruption is around €400m ($US466m).
The Canary Islands Volcano Institute estimates that the eruption could last between 24 and 84 days.
The Spanish government has declared La Palma a disaster zone and has vowed to provide financial support to those affected.
The smoke plumes are concentrated along the Atlantic Ocean and the African continent, according to the EU Earth Observation Programme.