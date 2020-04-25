A woman crafts magical 'cakes' out of cotton candy, and they can be delivered straight to your door

Sherri Kelly Sherri Kelly makes handspun creations out of cotton candy that resemble layered cakes.

Insider spoke to Sherri Kelly of Sweet Fluffe Cotton Candy Creations, who makes handspun sugar creations that resemble layered cakes.

Her team makes the “cakes” by carefully pressing cotton candy into cake molds and hand-cutting designs.

These customised creations can be shipped across North America and they come in 13 different flavours that can be mixed and matched.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

A year ago, Sherri Kelly bought a cotton candy machine so she could make some spun sugar for local events. Today, she runs an entire dessert business out of her home.

She said she never expected her hobby to become a full-fledged business, but it really kicked off when she decided to create layered,intricately designed “cakes” that are made of 100% handspun sugar.

“I did one ‘cake’ and then someone else saw it and they came to me … and then it just snowballed,” she told Insider. “I really went into it thinking, ‘OK, this is going to be a cute part-time business.’ It’s not like that. It’s really busy.”

Now, she runs Sweet Fluffe Cotton Candy Creations out of her home in Canada, and ships her creations throughout North America.

The ‘cakes’ are made entirely out of spun sugar, and can be customised into just about anything

Sherri Kelly This creation is one of Sherri Kelly’s most complicated ones yet.

“Some people don’t get it,” Sherri told Insider, adding that she often gets asked if her creations contain eggs or other common cake ingredients. “No, there’s no eggs at all, it’s all pure, spun cotton candy.”

Sherri crafts her “cakes” by layering various flavours and colours of cotton candy into plastic cake molds. The cotton candy takes the shape of the cake container, resulting in a creation that can be cut and served like a traditional cake.

The Sweet Fluffe team also adds decorative details, like letters or characters, made of flattened and hand-cut cotton candy to the top of the “cakes.”

“It’s really not as easy as it looks because it’s cotton candy, which can get hard … so you have to work really quickly,” Sherri told Insider

Sherri Kelly Sherri Kelly said each of these ‘cakes’ take a lot of time to create.

She said she often receives orders for all types of occasions, like baby showers, birthdays, and anniversaries.

The customisation possibilities are quite endless, too, and her team has designed “cakes” featuring storks, mermaids, video games, and even corporate logos.

Each creation is layered with a variety of cotton candy flavours, and Sweet Fluffe currently has 13 available: lemon, lime, green apple, cherry, strawberry, banana, watermelon, pink vanilla, pink bubblegum, orange, grape, birthday cake, and maple.

Sherri Kelly Sweet Fluffe makes ‘cakes’ for birthdays and other celebrations.

She said an added bonus is the dessert’s airy texture and lower calorie count. Sweet Fluffe determined that an average slice of its cotton candy “cake” is less than 100 calories, much less than many slices of traditional cakes.

“You don’t have to even bite it, you just pop it on your tongue … let it melt,” she said, adding these creations can last for weeks if they’re stored properly.

Sherri Kelly When it comes to cotton candy ‘cakes’ the possibilities are endless.

Above all, Sherri said her favourite part of making these creations is seeing customers’ reactions when they cut into them.

“The messages I get after the parties and the calls that we get [is incredible]. It’s like one cake that goes to one event hits 20 other people, and they’re like, ‘I saw your cake. I’ve never seen anything like that!'” she told Insider. “It’s just so flattering and makes [me] happy that people like them that much.”

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.