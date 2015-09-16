Caitlyn Jenner redesigned her Malibu home to reflect her personal style -- here's a look inside

Photography by Rick Steil/Courtesy of Lori Margolis Interiors/Architectural Digest Caitlyn Jenner in her Malibu home with friends Candis Cayne, interior designer Lori Margolis, and design assistant Lawson Taylor.

Caitlyn Jenner just gave her living room and bedroom a makeover, with a little help from New York-based interior designer Lori Margolis.

“Caitlyn always lived in beautiful houses, but designing them was Kris Jenner’s domain — Caitlyn wasn’t really involved,” Margolis told Architectural Digest in an exclusive interview.

“This time, she really wanted to put her personal stamp on the house.”

And that’s exactly what she did.

The space, which is the main shooting location for Jenner’s E! show, “I am Cait,” now sports a “distinctly California beachy vibe with a touch of Hollywood glamour,” according to Architectural Design.

Jenner revealed the redesigned rooms during a recent episode of her show.

Her monochrome living room boasts a custom, 12-foot-long Homenature sofa — her favourite piece in the home. It fits both her 6-foot-2-inch stature and her large extended family.

The lounge chairs are also custom-tailored with Tibetan lamb’s wool from Loft Thirteen for ultimate comfort.

Photography by Rick Steil/Courtesy of Lori Margolis Interiors/Architectural Digest The redesigned master suite is a calming oasis for the star who is often hounded by paparazzi.

Jenner’s sleek, neutral hued bedroom features quartz lamps from Homenature perched on gold-accented nightstands from Shine by S.H.O.

The suite includes a massive walk-in closet and vanity station where Jenner does her hair and makeup.

According to Margolis, Jenner wanted her home to represent both her style and journey. “She wanted something soft and feminine, but also something that has strength.”

Mission accomplished.

