You can sleep in a magical see-through bubble in Iceland surrounded by forests, stars, and the Northern Lights

Buubble Hotel The Buubble Hotel in Iceland is an unforgettable experience.

Get back into nature with a night’s stay at Iceland’s Buubble Hotel, which offers magical clear bubbles with unparalleled views of wild forests, millions of stars, and the midnight sun.

With two hotel locations with nine bubbles each, one on Iceland’s Golden Circle and one on the country’s south coast, you’re almost guaranteed an incredible trip.

Each bubble is outfitted with a cosy bed and plenty of blankets so you can snuggle in and watch the stars.

Room prices start from $US172 a night, and the hotel also offers guided and self-drive tours to explore the area and some of Iceland’s most famous and beautiful sights.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Iceland seems to have magic around every corner. With geysers, the Northern Lights, and too many other natural wonders to name, you’ll want to spend every second of your visit making sure you’re enjoying the country to the max.

The solution? The Buubble Hotel.

Established in 2016, this hotel has bedrooms that mean you won’t miss a second of the incredible Icelandic nature. Instead of four walls, a floor, and a ceiling, you’ll sleep inside a clear, plastic bubble.

Forget needing to step outside to count the stars, watch the snow softly fall, or admire the brightly coloured Northern Lights playing over the horizon.

When you’re staying in a bubble, you can spend hours gazing at the sky from the comfort of your snug, sheltered bed, nestled in a pile of blankets.

This one-of-a-kind experience means that you get the beauty and serenity of nature with all the comforts of a chic, well-thought-out hotel.

Here’s a peek inside life in a bubble.

The hotel has two locations you can choose between when you’re booking — the famous Golden Circle and the gorgeous south coast.

Buubble Hotel The Golden Circle in winter.

Both locations are equally beautiful and also equally secret. You don’t get the exact location of the hotel until you book – that way, the bubbles stay totally private.

The accommodation has been dubbed “the five million star hotel” due to the huge number of stars visible in the non-light polluted night sky above the bubbles.

Buubble Hotel There are said to be five million stars visible above the bubbles at night.

The bubbles themselves are found on a farm in the middle of a forest.

There are nine bubbles at each hotel location, and they each fit two lucky people inside.

Buubble Hotel You enter the bubbles through a small door.

You can choose from an inflatable plastic bubble set on a small wooden platform or a smaller, rigid bubble sphere on raised metal legs.

To check-in, you park your car in a small car park and call a number provided, then you’re escorted to your very own bubble, where you’ll climb in through a small door at the side.

For those worrying about privacy — those bubbles are completely see-through, after all — fear not.

Kevin Pages You can be sure of absolute privacy when you’re inside your bubble.

Each bubble has complete privacy and is secluded from the others. You won’t be able to see or hear anyone else at all.

It really is exactly like you’re sleeping open-air in the middle of a lush green forest, except you don’t have to deal with pesky things such as lack of heating and sleeping on the ground.

Kevin Pages It feels as though you’re sleeping in the open air.

Inside, your room for the night is perfectly simple, with a double bed, lamps, a space heater and a place to plug in your phone. You’ll need all the battery life you can get for the many, many photos you’re going to take.

Extra blankets are provided, in case you’re staying there in the winter — in which case, bring your snow boots. And definitely bring some snacks and a few beers to make your night a great one.

Kevin Pages A small building very close to the bubbles is equipped with a kitchen, bathrooms, and other facilities.

While they’re not super-luxurious, the bubbles are the perfect simple accommodation. A shared house nearby has a kitchen, bathrooms and facilities for cooking and storing food.

There’s no WiFi — but did you really come here to check your social media accounts?

Buubble Hotel Don’t forget to bring your thermal underwear in the winter.

The magic comes as the sun begins to set and you cosy up in the inviting bed, lie down, and begin your night of star-gazing.

In winter, you’ll sleep surrounded by a white forest frosted with the kind of snow found in fairytales.

Buubble Hotel Sleeping here is almost as good as sleeping in a fairy tale

The clear frosty sky above you might just show you the Northern Lights.

In summer you can enjoy the spectacular midnight sun.

Buubble Hotel The sun stays up all night in Iceland during the summer.

Your light-filled night will be accompanied by the sound of birds, which don’t stop chirping during the never-ending evening.

The hotel also organizes tours, both self-driving and guided, which include a night in a bubble and mean you can take in Iceland’s magnificent sights, sounds, and experiences in an easy, stress-free way.

Buubble Hotel Iceland’s famous Geysir is just one of the stops on the hotel-organiszd tours.

In the the Golden Circle, you’ll see wonders including Gullfoss waterfall and Geysir and Thingvellir National Park. On the south coast, you’ll see some of Iceland’s most spectacular waterfalls and the famed black sand beach of Reynisfjara.

Prices for one night in a bubble start from 23,900 ISK ($US172), while the tour combined with a night in a bubble starts from 59,900 ISK ($US430).

Kevin Pages A secluded, peaceful forest surrounds the bubbles.

This unforgettable experience is one that you’ll be dreaming about for years to come. What’s better than staying in a bubble to really make your Icelandic experience pop?

Read more:

A professional photographer had a house built for his family in India that looks like a giant camera

An adults-only all-inclusive resort in Florida has a floating tiki bar and glass-bottomed kayaks

A hotel in Greece has dreamy Maldives-style overwater bungalows for a fraction of the price

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.