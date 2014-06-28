Business Insider Just Opened An Office In London's 'Silicon Roundabout' -- Come On In!

Jim Edwards
Jim Edwards / BI

Business Insider recently opened a new office in London. It’s located near the Old Street station on the London Underground, within the city’s so-called “Silicon Roundabout” district.

The building is run by Techspace, a company that rents office space to various tech and media startups. We’re on the top floor, in a converted loft.

Here is what it looks like on the inside.

This is 'Silicon Roundabout,' the actual traffic circle that gives the district its name.

You have to walk past TV chef Jamie Oliver's famous Fifteen restaurant to get to the new office. Fifteen takes unemployed youths and, through an apprentice program, turns them into top-flight chefs.

Business Insider U.K. is on Underwood Street. Google and Facebook also have offices in the area.

Older leftists will remember that BI's new London office, at 16-24 Underwood Street, used to be the HQ of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament back in its 1980s heyday, at the height of the Cold War.

There are about 5,000 different tech companies and startups in Silicon Roundabout. It claims to be the largest tech hub after Silicon Valley and New York.

Here's the front door. It's not very glamorous.

You have to climb up a bunch of gloomy staircases to get to the top of the building.

The stairs are gloomy for a reason!

Our front door doesn't look like much but ...

On the inside it's a really nice loft space with two skylights.

We probably have room for about a dozen staff, but right now there are only three of us. Can you see that ladder in the back?

It leads up to a roof space ...

Where there are some nice views. You can see that London is going through a crazy building phase right now.

The people across the street have an even nicer roofdeck, but ...

Our roofdeck has another ladder that leads to another roofdeck!

Here's the view from the second roofdeck.

Back inside, we have a small kitchen area in one corner.

We've got lots of light. Which is a luxury in London, because of the weather.

Here's a typical desk, as modelled by the author.

This is London editor Dina Spector, settling in at her new desk.

The first two cups of tea ever made in the new office.

If we need a break there's a Union Jack beanbag chair ...

Or an easy chair with an Escape button ottoman.

Downstairs in a communal area there is a table football game. (It's not called 'foosball' in Britain.)

Another kitchen area with a fully stocked bar.

Conference room ... although until we hire some more people it's hard to see much action happening in here.

We have to be nice to our neighbours because we have to walk through their office to get to our office.

Crucial: The bathrooms. Single room each. No communal stalls. This is the men's room.

The women's is slightly larger.

Our local pub is The Eagle. It's famous for being mentioned in the British nursery rhyme 'Pop goes the weasel.'

We'll probably eat lunch here a lot.

It's also convenient for this ...

