Business Insider Just Opened An Office In London's 'Silicon Roundabout' -- Come On In!

Business Insider recently opened a new office in London. It’s located near the Old Street station on the London Underground, within the city’s so-called “Silicon Roundabout” district.

The building is run by Techspace, a company that rents office space to various tech and media startups. We’re on the top floor, in a converted loft.

Here is what it looks like on the inside.

