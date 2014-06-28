Business Insider Just Opened An Office In London's 'Silicon Roundabout' -- Come On In!

Business Insider recently opened a new office in London. It’s located near the Old Street station on the London Underground, within the city’s so-called “Silicon Roundabout” district.
The building is run by Techspace, a company that rents office space to various tech and media startups. We’re on the top floor, in a converted loft.
Here is what it looks like on the inside.
You have to walk past TV chef Jamie Oliver's famous Fifteen restaurant to get to the new office. Fifteen takes unemployed youths and, through an apprentice program, turns them into top-flight chefs.
Older leftists will remember that BI's new London office, at 16-24 Underwood Street, used to be the HQ of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament back in its 1980s heyday, at the height of the Cold War.
There are about 5,000 different tech companies and startups in Silicon Roundabout. It claims to be the largest tech hub after Silicon Valley and New York.
We probably have room for about a dozen staff, but right now there are only three of us. Can you see that ladder in the back?
Where there are some nice views. You can see that London is going through a crazy building phase right now.
Downstairs in a communal area there is a table football game. (It's not called 'foosball' in Britain.)
Conference room ... although until we hire some more people it's hard to see much action happening in here.
We have to be nice to our neighbours because we have to walk through their office to get to our office.
Our local pub is The Eagle. It's famous for being mentioned in the British nursery rhyme 'Pop goes the weasel.'
