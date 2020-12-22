THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Bridge to Terabithia' nearly 14 years later

Disney; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Josh Hutcherson starred in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’

“Bridge to Terabithia” (2007) premiered almost 14 years ago, and some of the beloved movie’s actors have gone on to build strong careers.

Josh Hutcherson has starred in several movies, including the hugely successful “Hunger Games” franchise.

AnnaSophia Robb went on to appear in a few movies, and she’s landed several hit television series.

Since the film, Zooey Deschanel has acted in popular movies, released music, and starred on “New Girl.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s tear-jerking family film “Bridge to Terabithia,” based on the novel by Katherine Paterson, came out almost 14 years ago.

It follows preteen Jess Aarons (Josh Hutcherson) as he befriends free-spirited Leslie Burke (AnnaSophia Robb). Together they create a new, mystical world called Terabithia that’s fuelled by their imagination.

Here’s what the movie’s stars have been up to since 2007:

Josh Hutcherson played lonely preteen Jess Aarons.

Disney Josh Hutcherson in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’

Before “Bridge to Terabithia,” Josh Hutcherson started his acting career with guest appearances on TV shows.

He went on to work on films like “The Polar Express” (2004), “Kicking and Screaming” (2005), “Little Manhattan” (2005), and “RV” (2006).

Hutcherson went on to join a popular film franchise, among other roles.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Josh Hutcherson has starred in a few hit movies.

Hutcherson took on roles in “Journey to the Centre of the Earth” (2008) and “The Kids Are Alright” (2010) after “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Then he joined the cast of the “Hunger Games” series, which catapulted him into stardom.

Since the four-movie franchise wrapped in 2015, he’s appeared in films like “The Disaster Artist” (2017) and “Burn” (2019).

Outside of film, the actor voiced a character on the English-dubbed version of Netflix’s “Ultraman,” and he most recently starred on Hulu’s “Future Man.”

AnnaSophia Robb played headstrong Leslie Burke.

Disney AnnaSophia Robb in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’

AnnaSophia Robb made her acting debut on an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Drake and Josh” in 2004.

She went on to star in “Because of Winn-Dixie” (2005) and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) before joining the cast of “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Robb is still acting in memorable roles on TV and in films.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP AnnaSophia Robb has found success in the entertainment industry.

After “Bridge to Terabithia,” the actress starred in a few movies, including “The Reaping” (2007), “Jumper” (2008), “Race to Witch Mountain” (2009), and “Soul Surfer” (2011).

In 2013, she landed the lead on The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries,” a prequel to the iconic HBO show “Sex and the City.” She also joined PBS’s period drama “Mercy Street” in 2016.

More recently, Robb appeared on Hulu’s “The Act,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” and Quibi’s “The Expecting.” Her last film role was in “Words on Bathroom Walls.”

She’s set to appear on the drama “Dr. Death,” adapted from the hit Wondery true-crime podcast.

Zooey Deschanel played Ms. Edmunds, Jess and Leslie’s music teacher.

Disney Zooey Deschanel in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’

Zooey Deschanel appeared in “Almost Famous” (2000), “Elf” (2003), “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005), and “Failure to Launch” (2006) before taking on the role of Ms. Edmunds.

Deschanel continued her acting career, and she’s gained success as a musician.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Zooey Deschanel is well known for her role on ‘New Girl.’

After “Bridge to Terabithia,” Deschanel starred in hit movies like “Yes Man” (2008), “500 Days of Summer” (2009), and “Our Idiot Brother” (2011).

The actress is probably best known for starring on the hit Fox comedy “New Girl,” which ran from 2011 to 2018.

She’s also done some voice-acting work in films like “Surf’s Up” (2007), “Trolls” (2016), and, most recently, “Trolls World Tour” (2020).

In addition to acting, Deschanel is also part of the music duo She and Him with singer-songwriter M. Ward. They have released six albums together since 2008.

Robert Patrick played Jack Aarons, Jess’ hardworking father.

Disney Robert Patrick in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’

Robert Patrick had years of experience before joining the cast of “Bridge to Terabithia.”

He’s well known for popular films like “Die Hard 2” (1990), “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” (1991), “Spy Kids” (2001), “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003), and “Walk the Line” (2005).

He also appeared on Fox’s “The X-Files.”

Patrick continues to work steadily across TV and film today.

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters Robert Patrick is still acting today.

After the movie, Patrick starred on CBS’ “The Unit,” HBO’s “True Blood,” ABC’s “Last Resort,” CBS’ “Scorpion,” and HBO’s “Perry Mason.”

Outside of TV, the actor appeared in movies like “The Men Who Stare at Goats” (2009), “Safe House” (2012), “Trouble With the Curve” (2012), and “The Laundromat” (2019).

Most recently, Patrick was in “Honest Thief” (2020), “A Place Among the Dead” (2020), and Troubled Waters” (2020).

Bailee Madison played Jess’ curious younger sister, May Belle Aarons.

Disney Bailee Madison in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’

Bailee Madison has been acting since she was 7 years old.

She only had a role in “Lonely Hearts” (2006) under her belt before filming “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Madison has continued acting on TV and in films.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Bailee Madison has appeared on a number of TV shows.

After “Bridge to Terabithia,” the actress appeared on a number of TV shows, such as Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” ABC’s “Trophy Wife,” ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” Freeform’s “The Fosters,” and Hallmark Channel’s “Good Witch.”

Madison has also been in a number of films, including “Just Go With It” (2011), “Parental Guidance” (2012), and, most recently, “Love and Debt” (2019).

Kate Butler played Mary Aarons, Jess’ mother.

Disney Kate Butler in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’

Kate Butler’s first role was a small appearance in the 1992 film “Hero.”

She was also in a couple of TV movies before filming “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Butler continues to work on TV and in films.

Tara Ziemba/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Butler is still acting, mostly on TV.

Since 2007, Butler has appeared on several TV series, such as The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and ABC’s “Scandal.”

The actress was also in “The Stanford Prison Experiment” (2015), “LBJ” (2016), and “Hold On” (2019).

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.