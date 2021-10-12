Search

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ 14 years later

Pascale Mondesir
Josh hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson starred in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ Disney; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • “Bridge to Terabithia” premiered 14 years ago, and some of its actors went on to strong careers.
  • Josh Hutcherson has starred in several movies, including the successful “Hunger Games” franchise.
  • AnnaSophia Robb went on to appear in a few movies, and she’s landed several hit television series.
Josh Hutcherson played lonely preteen Jess Aarons.
Josh hutcherson bridge to terabithia
Josh Hutcherson in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ Disney
Before “Bridge to Terabithia,” Josh Hutcherson started his acting career with guest appearances on TV shows.

He went on to work on films like “The Polar Express” (2004), “Kicking and Screaming” (2005), “Little Manhattan” (2005), and “RV” (2006).

Hutcherson went on to join a popular film franchise, among other roles.
Josh hutcherson 2019
Josh Hutcherson has starred in a few hit movies. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Hutcherson took on roles in “Journey to the Center of the Earth” (2008) and “The Kids Are Alright” (2010) after “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Then he joined the cast of the “Hunger Games” film series, which catapulted him into stardom.

Since the four-movie franchise wrapped in 2015, he’s appeared in films like “The Disaster Artist” (2017) and “Burn” (2019).

Outside of film, the actor voices a character on the English-dubbed version of Netflix’s “Ultraman,” and he recently starred on Hulu’s “Future Man.”

AnnaSophia Robb played headstrong Leslie Burke.
Annasophia robb bridge to terabithia
AnnaSophia Robb in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ Disney
AnnaSophia Robb made her acting debut on an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Drake and Josh” in 2004.

She went on to star in “Because of Winn-Dixie” (2005) and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) before joining the cast of “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Robb is still acting in memorable roles on TV and in films.
Annasophia robb 2019
AnnaSophia Robb has found success in the entertainment industry. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
After “Bridge to Terabithia,” the actress starred in a few movies, including “The Reaping” (2007), “Jumper” (2008), “Race to Witch Mountain” (2009), and “Soul Surfer” (2011).

In 2013, she landed the lead on The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries,” a prequel to the iconic HBO show “Sex and the City.” She also joined PBS’s period drama “Mercy Street” in 2016.

More recently, Robb appeared on Hulu’s “The Act,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” and Quibi’s “The Expecting.” Her last film role was in “Words on Bathroom Walls.”

She recently appeared in “Lansky” (2021) and on Peacock’s “Dr. Death.”

Zooey Deschanel played Ms. Edmunds, Jess and Leslie’s music teacher.
Zooey deschanel in bridge to terabithia
Zooey Deschanel in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ Disney
Zooey Deschanel appeared in “Almost Famous” (2000), “Elf” (2003), “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005), and “Failure to Launch” (2006) before taking on the role of Ms. Edmunds. 
Deschanel continued her acting career, and she’s gained success as a musician.
Zooey deschanel
Zooey Deschanel is well known for her role on ‘New Girl.’ Timothy Hiatt/Getty
After “Bridge to Terabithia,” Deschanel starred in hit movies like “Yes Man” (2008), “500 Days of Summer” (2009), and “Our Idiot Brother” (2011).

The actress is probably best known for starring on the hit Fox comedy “New Girl,” which ran from 2011 to 2018.

She’s also done some voice-acting work in films like “Surf’s Up” (2007), “Trolls” (2016), and, most recently, “Trolls World Tour” (2020).

In addition to acting, Deschanel is also part of the music duo She and Him with singer-songwriter M. Ward. They’ve released six albums together since 2008.

Robert Patrick played Jack Aarons, Jess’ hardworking father.
Robert patrick bridge to terabithia
Robert Patrick in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ Disney
Robert Patrick had years of experience before joining the cast of “Bridge to Terabithia.” 

He’s well known for popular films like “Die Hard 2” (1990), “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” (1991), “Spy Kids” (2001), “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003), and “Walk the Line” (2005).

He also appeared on Fox’s “The X-Files.”

Patrick continues to work steadily across TV and film today.
Image
Robert Patrick is still acting today. ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters
After the movie, Patrick starred on CBS’ “The Unit,” HBO’s “True Blood,” ABC’s “Last Resort,” CBS’ “Scorpion,” and HBO’s “Perry Mason.”

Outside of TV, the actor appeared in movies like “The Men Who Stare at Goats” (2009), “Safe House” (2012), “Trouble With the Curve” (2012), and “The Laundromat” (2019).

More recently, Patrick was in “Honest Thief” (2020), “A Place Among the Dead” (2020), and “No Man of God” (2021). He also appeared on Amazon Prime’s “Goliath.”

Bailee Madison played Jess’ curious younger sister, May Belle Aarons.
Bailee madison bridge to terabithia
Bailee Madison in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ Disney
Bailee Madison has been acting since she was 7 years old.

She only had a role in “Lonely Hearts” (2006) under her belt before filming “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Madison has continued acting on TV and in films.
Bailee madison feb 2020
Bailee Madison has appeared on a number of TV shows. Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
After “Bridge to Terabithia,” the actress appeared on a number of TV shows, such as Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” ABC’s “Trophy Wife,” ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” Freeform’s “The Fosters,” and Hallmark Channel’s “Good Witch.”

Madison has also been in a number of films, including “Just Go With It” (2011), “Parental Guidance” (2012), “A Week Away” (2021), and “A Cinderella Story: Starstruck” (2021). 

Kate Butler played Mary Aarons, Jess’ mother.
Kate butler bridge to terabithia
Kate Butler in ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ Disney
Kate Butler’s first role was a small appearance in the 1992 film “Hero.”

She was also in a couple of TV movies before filming “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Butler continues to work on TV and in films.
Kate butler 2017
Kate Butler is still acting, mostly on TV. Tara Ziemba/WireImage/Getty Images
Since 2007, Butler has appeared on several TV series, such as The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and  ABC’s “Scandal.”

The actress was also in “The Stanford Prison Experiment” (2015), “LBJ” (2016), and “Hold On” (2019). 

