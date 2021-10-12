THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ 14 years later

Hutcherson went on to join a popular film franchise, among other roles.

Hutcherson took on roles in “Journey to the Center of the Earth” (2008) and “The Kids Are Alright” (2010) after “Bridge to Terabithia.”

Then he joined the cast of the “Hunger Games” film series, which catapulted him into stardom.

Since the four-movie franchise wrapped in 2015, he’s appeared in films like “The Disaster Artist” (2017) and “Burn” (2019).

Outside of film, the actor voices a character on the English-dubbed version of Netflix’s “Ultraman,” and he recently starred on Hulu’s “Future Man.”