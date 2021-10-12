THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ 14 years later

- “Bridge to Terabithia” premiered 14 years ago, and some of its actors went on to strong careers.
- Josh Hutcherson has starred in several movies, including the successful “Hunger Games” franchise.
- AnnaSophia Robb went on to appear in a few movies, and she’s landed several hit television series.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
He went on to work on films like “The Polar Express” (2004), “Kicking and Screaming” (2005), “Little Manhattan” (2005), and “RV” (2006).
Then he joined the cast of the “Hunger Games” film series, which catapulted him into stardom.
Since the four-movie franchise wrapped in 2015, he’s appeared in films like “The Disaster Artist” (2017) and “Burn” (2019).
Outside of film, the actor voices a character on the English-dubbed version of Netflix’s “Ultraman,” and he recently starred on Hulu’s “Future Man.”
She went on to star in “Because of Winn-Dixie” (2005) and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) before joining the cast of “Bridge to Terabithia.”
In 2013, she landed the lead on The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries,” a prequel to the iconic HBO show “Sex and the City.” She also joined PBS’s period drama “Mercy Street” in 2016.
More recently, Robb appeared on Hulu’s “The Act,” Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” and Quibi’s “The Expecting.” Her last film role was in “Words on Bathroom Walls.”
She recently appeared in “Lansky” (2021) and on Peacock’s “Dr. Death.”
The actress is probably best known for starring on the hit Fox comedy “New Girl,” which ran from 2011 to 2018.
She’s also done some voice-acting work in films like “Surf’s Up” (2007), “Trolls” (2016), and, most recently, “Trolls World Tour” (2020).
In addition to acting, Deschanel is also part of the music duo She and Him with singer-songwriter M. Ward. They’ve released six albums together since 2008.
He’s well known for popular films like “Die Hard 2” (1990), “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” (1991), “Spy Kids” (2001), “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003), and “Walk the Line” (2005).
He also appeared on Fox’s “The X-Files.”
Outside of TV, the actor appeared in movies like “The Men Who Stare at Goats” (2009), “Safe House” (2012), “Trouble With the Curve” (2012), and “The Laundromat” (2019).
More recently, Patrick was in “Honest Thief” (2020), “A Place Among the Dead” (2020), and “No Man of God” (2021). He also appeared on Amazon Prime’s “Goliath.”
She only had a role in “Lonely Hearts” (2006) under her belt before filming “Bridge to Terabithia.”
Madison has also been in a number of films, including “Just Go With It” (2011), “Parental Guidance” (2012), “A Week Away” (2021), and “A Cinderella Story: Starstruck” (2021).
She was also in a couple of TV movies before filming “Bridge to Terabithia.”
The actress was also in “The Stanford Prison Experiment” (2015), “LBJ” (2016), and “Hold On” (2019).
Read More: