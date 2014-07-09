3 Photos That Perfectly Sum Up Brazil's Shocking 7-1 Loss To Germany

Germany scored early and often in their crushing 7-1 win over World Cup favourite Brazil.

The German side’s passes were quick and crisp and the Brazilian defenders appeared to be constantly confused and standing around as if their feet were stuck in the ground. This left them helpless as they watched shots whiz by their goalkeeper.

This was captured perfectly by Getty Images photographer Robert Cianflone.

Later on, after Germany’s sixth goal, Reuters photographer Kai Pfaffenback captured an image that summed up the devastation left in Germany’s wake. Brazilian keeper Julio Cesar sits on the ground while David Luiz stares dejectedly at the World Cup ball inside Brazil’s goal as Thomas Mueller celebrates in the background.

Brazil was powerless to keep the ball out of the net.

A thrashing of unprecedented proportions.

During the game and after, there were plenty of tears shed by the Brazilian players and their supporters. But if there is one image that sums up the pain felt by the fans it is this fan still sitting in the stands long after everybody else in his section had departed, wearing one of the Neymar masks handed out before the game.

In reality, Brazil probably missed Thiago Silva more than Neymar in this match. But it is easy to wonder how things may have been different if Brazil had their best player on the pitch to put more pressure on Germany.

