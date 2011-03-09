PICTURES: Revelers Go Wild At Carnivals In Brazil, Italy And Germany

Mudwrestling in Brazil

Photo: ap

Carnivals before Lent that in some instances mark the end of winter and incorporate historical and cultural folk tales, kicked-off around the world this weekend.Italy’s Battle of Oranges is a throwback to the Middle Ages. The Busho carnival incorporates the end of the Ottoman empire in Hungary.



In fact, the carnivals of Belgium and Colombia have made UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Brazil may draw the largest crowds and party harder than the rest but you should click ahead to peek at snapshots of some of the world’s best carnivals.

