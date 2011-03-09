PICTURES: Revelers Go Wild At Carnivals In Brazil, Italy And Germany

Photo: ap
Carnivals before Lent that in some instances mark the end of winter and incorporate historical and cultural folk tales, kicked-off around the world this weekend.Italy’s Battle of Oranges is a throwback to the Middle Ages. The Busho carnival incorporates the end of the Ottoman empire in Hungary.
In fact, the carnivals of Belgium and Colombia have made UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Brazil may draw the largest crowds and party harder than the rest but you should click ahead to peek at snapshots of some of the world’s best carnivals.
While Brazil's carnival is the best-known, Bolivia's Carnaval de Oruro has slowly gained visitors too.
Italy's Carnival of Ivrea is famous for its battle of oranges in which people on carts battle pedestrians with oranges.
The event is supposed to mark the rebellion against tyrannical lords in the middle ages and is quite the spectacle.
Spectacles like the politically themed floats and dancers are the highlights of the carnival season.
The carnival dates back to the 16th century when men dressed in woolly costumes with wooden masks to scare of Turkish invaders.
Court jesters called Gilles of Aalst' stomp on the ground with their clogs to cast out winter spirits
