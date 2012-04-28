A Guy Without A Job Last Week Hit This Improbable Home Run, And Here's How He Did It

Photo: Sun Sports
A week ago, Brandon Allen was placed on waivers by the Oakland A’s despite being named the opening day first baseman. The Rays quickly snapped him up.Allen didn’t make his first appearance with the Rays until Wednesday, when drew a bases-loaded walk. So entering Thursday’s game, Allen still didn’t even have an official at bat with the club.
That’s when he hit what is the most improbable game-winning home run yet in this young baseball season.
On the next few pages we will take a look at how it happened, along with the video of the walk-off bomb.
With the lefty-hitting Matt Joyce leading off the ninth and the Angels up one, Mike Scioscia kept his lefty in to start the inning
With two strikes, BJ Upton was able to check his swing. This wasn't the last close call to go against the Angels.
With speed on first base, Walden now had to divide his attention, wanting to keep the tying run out of scoring position
And on the very next pitch, Allen proved once again that 97 mph fastballs don't mean much in the majors if they are right down the middle of the plate
And of course the celebratory shaving cream pie (the Rays actually use flavored whipped cream that doesn't sting the eyes)
