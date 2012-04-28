A Guy Without A Job Last Week Hit This Improbable Home Run, And Here's How He Did It

Photo: Sun Sports

A week ago, Brandon Allen was placed on waivers by the Oakland A’s despite being named the opening day first baseman. The Rays quickly snapped him up.Allen didn’t make his first appearance with the Rays until Wednesday, when drew a bases-loaded walk. So entering Thursday’s game, Allen still didn’t even have an official at bat with the club.



That’s when he hit what is the most improbable game-winning home run yet in this young baseball season.

On the next few pages we will take a look at how it happened, along with the video of the walk-off bomb.

