A Guy Without A Job Last Week Hit This Improbable Home Run, And Here's How He Did It

Cork Gaines
Brandon Allen, Tampa Bay Rays

Photo: Sun Sports

A week ago, Brandon Allen was placed on waivers by the Oakland A’s despite being named the opening day first baseman. The Rays quickly snapped him up.Allen didn’t make his first appearance with the Rays until Wednesday, when drew a bases-loaded walk. So entering Thursday’s game, Allen still didn’t even have an official at bat with the club.

That’s when he hit what is the most improbable game-winning home run yet in this young baseball season.

On the next few pages we will take a look at how it happened, along with the video of the walk-off bomb.

With the lefty-hitting Matt Joyce leading off the ninth and the Angels up one, Mike Scioscia kept his lefty in to start the inning

And it worked as Scott Downs got Joyce to hit a weak groundball to first base

With one out, Scioscia turned to his closer Jordan Walden

With two strikes, BJ Upton was able to check his swing. This wasn't the last close call to go against the Angels.

This was just Brandon Allen's second plate appearance with the Rays, and first official at bat

With speed on first base, Walden now had to divide his attention, wanting to keep the tying run out of scoring position

After two pitches missed badly, Walden got this call for strike one on Allen

And again, Walden is worried about Upton on first base

And on the very next pitch, Allen proved once again that 97 mph fastballs don't mean much in the majors if they are right down the middle of the plate

Allen knew right away that he got it all

In fact, he almost hit Walden's stat line in the back of The Trop

All that was left was the mob scene

And of course the celebratory shaving cream pie (the Rays actually use flavored whipped cream that doesn't sting the eyes)

And here's the home run with the great radio call

But this one still wasn't as much fun as the walk-off home run hit by Todd Helton

There's So Much To Love About This Colorado Rockies Walk-Off Home Run

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.