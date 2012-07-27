This Is What It Looks Like When Fenway Park Is Converted Into A Soccer Field

Cork Gaines
Soccer at Fenway Park

Photo: ESPN2

Last night, Liverpool F.C. of the EPL and A.S. Roma of Italy’s Serie A met in an exhibition at Fenway Park. The match created an odd scene as one of baseball’s most iconic baseball parks was transformed into a soccer pitch for one night.The two storied European soccer franchises have Boston-based owners. Liverpool is owned by the Fenway Sports Group, led by John Henry, which also owns the Boston Red Sox. A.S. Roma’s ownership includes James Pallotta, who is also a part-owner of the Boston Celtics.

The two clubs also have NBA ties, as LeBron James is a part-owner of Liverpool, and Kevin Garnett is invested in A.S. Roma.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at Fenway Park in its new role.

The field was shoe-horned into Fenway from the third-base foul line to the right field wall with the Green Monster on the left

This is the view from the opposite end, looking back towards the press box

One goal was situated in front of the bullpens in right field

And the other was in front of the third base dugout

Here's a closer look at the Green Monster in the background with new banners

And here's Pesky's Pole overlooking the pitch

And here is the view back towards the home plate area

The infield had to be covered in sod

As well as some sections of the warning track around the outfield

The walls seemed dangerously close

Seems so strange to see Fenway's iconic outline in the background

As well as the easily identified stands of Fenway Park

The odd shape of Fenway's playing surface created some strange angles on the field

Red is not unusual to see in the stands, but instead, it was Liverpool supporters cheering their lone goal

