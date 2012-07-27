This Is What It Looks Like When Fenway Park Is Converted Into A Soccer Field

Photo: ESPN2

Last night, Liverpool F.C. of the EPL and A.S. Roma of Italy’s Serie A met in an exhibition at Fenway Park. The match created an odd scene as one of baseball’s most iconic baseball parks was transformed into a soccer pitch for one night.The two storied European soccer franchises have Boston-based owners. Liverpool is owned by the Fenway Sports Group, led by John Henry, which also owns the Boston Red Sox. A.S. Roma’s ownership includes James Pallotta, who is also a part-owner of the Boston Celtics.



The two clubs also have NBA ties, as LeBron James is a part-owner of Liverpool, and Kevin Garnett is invested in A.S. Roma.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at Fenway Park in its new role.

