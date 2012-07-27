This Is What It Looks Like When Fenway Park Is Converted Into A Soccer Field

Photo: ESPN2
Last night, Liverpool F.C. of the EPL and A.S. Roma of Italy’s Serie A met in an exhibition at Fenway Park. The match created an odd scene as one of baseball’s most iconic baseball parks was transformed into a soccer pitch for one night.The two storied European soccer franchises have Boston-based owners. Liverpool is owned by the Fenway Sports Group, led by John Henry, which also owns the Boston Red Sox. A.S. Roma’s ownership includes James Pallotta, who is also a part-owner of the Boston Celtics.
The two clubs also have NBA ties, as LeBron James is a part-owner of Liverpool, and Kevin Garnett is invested in A.S. Roma.
On the next few pages we will take a closer look at Fenway Park in its new role.
The field was shoe-horned into Fenway from the third-base foul line to the right field wall with the Green Monster on the left
Red is not unusual to see in the stands, but instead, it was Liverpool supporters cheering their lone goal
