A cosmetics company started a mud festival as a marketing stunt --  now 3 million people go every year

At most festivals, mud is something to be dreaded. But at Boryeong festival in South Korea, it’s the main attraction.
Every year, millions of revellers descend on Daecheon beach in a two-week celebration of all things muddy.
It really has to be seen to be believed.
The event started in the 90s to promote cosmetic products that used mud taken from the Boryeong mud flats, according to the Daily Mail.
One reveller told the Daily Mail that 'it's like a little kids' summer festival for grownups and it's great.'
They added: 'People are drunk and everyone is going to bounce and get all painted up. There is nothing wrong, nothing to complain.'
Another tourist told the International Business Times that 'it is a bit wild but we are from Vegas. We know how to party and South Korea does it good.'
