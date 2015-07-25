A cosmetics company started a mud festival as a marketing stunt --  now 3 million people go every year

At most festivals, mud is something to be dreaded. But at Boryeong festival in South Korea, it’s the main attraction.

Every year, millions of revellers descend on Daecheon beach in a two-week celebration of all things muddy.

It really has to be seen to be believed.

Festival-goers start out looking fresh and spotless... ...but they don't stay that way for long. The event started in the 90s to promote cosmetic products that used mud taken from the Boryeong mud flats, according to the Daily Mail. Source. Since then, the number of visitors has ballooned: More than 3.2 million people attended last year. Source. The festival is now in its eighteenth year. Held in July, it's one of Korea's biggest festivals. The mud is touted for its supposed therapeutic qualities because of its high mineral content. But people don't just come for the health benefits. There are also plenty of activities on offer. Including slides... ...massages... ...face-painting... ...and, of course, mud wrestling. LOTS of mud-wrestling. Almost too much mud-wrestling, really. And if it all gets too much, the sea is just a stone's throw away. People come to the festival to kick back and relax -- albeit in an unconventional fashion. One reveller told the Daily Mail that 'it's like a little kids' summer festival for grownups and it's great.' Source. They added: 'People are drunk and everyone is going to bounce and get all painted up. There is nothing wrong, nothing to complain.' Another tourist told the International Business Times that 'it is a bit wild but we are from Vegas. We know how to party and South Korea does it good.' Source.

