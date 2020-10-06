Lake Tahoe's Nevada side hit a 'Bonanza' with a record $38 million sale — take a look inside the massive waterfront property

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

A 24-acre Lake Tahoe property that was previously used as a backdrop in the popular TV series “Bonanza” just sold for $US38 million.

The sale makes it the highest-priced waterfront sale on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, according to Realtor.com.

The home on the property is 17,700 square feet and was built in 2004.

It comes equipped with a private beach, horse stables, a home theatre, and as many fireplaces as there are bedrooms.

The Cartwrights rode horses across television sets against a backdrop of pine trees and picturesque mountains on the Ponderosa Ranch from 1959 to 1973. And while “Bonanza” was fictional, the ranch was not.

The real Ponderosa Ranch, a sprawling 24-acre property in Nevada, looks a little different today. And it just sold for $US38 million.

Realtor.com reported that the home’s high selling price makes it the most expensive waterfront home sold on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe. And the property is a sprawling estate worthy of that record â€” the 17,700-square-foot home features nine bedrooms, nine fireplaces, a home theatre, a game room, and a full gym and sauna.

The sale comes as wealthy city dwellers flock to Lake Tahoe amid the pandemic in search of more space and seclusion.

Lexi Cerretti of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Keep reading for a look at the luxurious property.

“Bonanza,” the wildly popular TV series that aired on NBC from 1959 to 1973, was set at a fictional locale called “Ponderosa Ranch.”

Bettman/Contributor via Getty Images The ‘Bonanza’ cast in 1960. From left to right: Pernell Roberts as Adam Cartwright, Dan Blocker as Hoss Cartwright, Mike Landon as Little Joe Cartwright, and Lorne Greene as Ben Cartwright.

The real life backdrop for the show’s ranch, a 24-acre property in Lake Tahoe, just sold for $US38 million.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

The home, which was built on the property in 2004, has been on and off the market since 2016, when it was originally listed for $US59 million.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

And even though it ultimately sold at a significant price cut, it is still the most expensive waterfront sale on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

The 17,700-square-foot mansion has all the trappings of an unbelievable compound, from 378 feet of private beachfront and a 15-stall horse stable …

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty

… to nine fireplaces and multiple living rooms.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty One living room.

Some living areas have a specific purpose, like this game room.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty The game room.

Other home amenities include a wine cellar, a home theatre, two office, a crafts room, and a home gym with a sauna.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty The kitchen.

There are a total of nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms across the property.

Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty The master bedroom.

