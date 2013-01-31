First Photos Of BlackBerry's Two New Smartphones, The Z10 And Q10

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
Today Blackberry unveiled its two latest smartphones, the Z10 and Q10.The devices are a huge leap forward for the struggling company.
The Z10 is a 4.2-inch touchscreen phone and the Q10 has a smaller touchscreen with a classic physical keyboard.
The Z10 will launch in the U.S. in mid-March and pricing will vary by carrier.
We spent some time with both phones at BlackBerry’s big launch event today. Hit the gallery below to take a look.
The phone feels nice in your hands. The back is a rubbery material. The screen is slightly bigger than the iPhone 5, but overall the device is noticeably thicker.
This is the BlackBerry Hub. It's a notification centre that stores new emails, calendar appointments, Facebook messages, etc.
The demo phones were pre-loaded with Alicia Keys' latest album. Alicia Keys now works for BlackBerry as the Global Creative Director.
The predictive text was pretty amazing and was able to guess exactly what we were trying to type. It was very easy to type with one hand.
BlackBerry had a few options for accessories, including snap-on cases, covers, and the ever-popular belt clip.
The Q10 is the new BlackBerry phone that has a keyboard. It Didn't feel big at all despite being larger than previous versions.
The back of the device is made from a glass weave material, which we were told is stronger than carbon fibre.
Next we headed over to see the Q10. Sorry for the dark photo, but this is how the new Q10 (left) compares to the older Blackberry Bold 9000 (right).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.