First Photos Of BlackBerry's Two New Smartphones, The Z10 And Q10

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Today Blackberry unveiled its two latest smartphones, the Z10 and Q10.The devices are a huge leap forward for the struggling company.



The Z10 is a 4.2-inch touchscreen phone and the Q10 has a smaller touchscreen with a classic physical keyboard.

The Z10 will launch in the U.S. in mid-March and pricing will vary by carrier.

We spent some time with both phones at BlackBerry’s big launch event today. Hit the gallery below to take a look.

