A $250,000 all-black house in Illinois is going viral for its gothic look, but the owner says it was unintentional

A house in Illinois is going viral after being dubbed a “goth” house for its all-black appearance.
The two-bedroom octagonal property has a spiral staircase and master loft with a cathedral ceiling.
Current owner and realtor Seth Goodman said: “Too many homes are the same — why not stand out?”
A property listing for an all-black house on sale for $250,000 in Lincoln, Illinois, is going viral after being branded the “goth” house.
The property was first listed on Realtor.com on December 17 but received viral attention after appearing on the Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild — an account dedicated to unusual property listings in the US with over 1.3 million followers.
The octagonal property was purchased on August 5, 2021, for $75,000 by realtor Seth Goodman, 34, who told Insider he renovated the property but didn’t intend for it to be all-black at first.
Goodman told Insider he only planned to paint the shingle roof black but later committed to the color scheme throughout the house, with the help of local contractors.
“Although some may view it as dark, it is not once inside, given all of the natural light and overhead lighting,” Goodman told Insider, confirming he was “absolutely not” a goth.
“It is simply a unique peaceful property in my opinion,” he added.
The property listing describes the two-story home as a “mysterious black octagon shaped home on an expansive secluded 0.52 acre lot!”
The property was originally built in 1993, said Goodman, adding that he was keen to keep its unique shape and build upon its quirkiness.
He said that the neighbors were initially taken aback by the makeover but, for the most part, they were positively shocked: “It definitely cleaned up the overall appeal and gave everyone something to talk about.”
The residence spans just over 1,500 square feet and is complete with a three-car garage.
Goodman told Insider that he believes the secluded location and large garage add to the mystery of the home.
“From the side street, all you can see is the three-car garage,” he said, recalling that passersby can’t see enough of the house to figure out what the building is.
Inside the home, a black and white theme spans two bedrooms, two bathrooms, as well as an open-plan living and dining room with a spiral staircase, a kitchen, and a utility room, said Goodman.