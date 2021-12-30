A $250,000 all-black house in Illinois is going viral for its gothic look, but the owner says it was unintentional

The octagonal property was purchased on August 5, 2021, for $75,000 by realtor Seth Goodman, 34, who told Insider he renovated the property but didn’t intend for it to be all-black at first.

Goodman told Insider he only planned to paint the shingle roof black but later committed to the color scheme throughout the house, with the help of local contractors.

“Although some may view it as dark, it is not once inside, given all of the natural light and overhead lighting,” Goodman told Insider, confirming he was “absolutely not” a goth.

“It is simply a unique peaceful property in my opinion,” he added.