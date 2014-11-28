PHOTOS: The British Are Fighting And Getting Arrested Over Black Friday Sales

Carlo Allegri/Reuters Black Friday is causing havoc.

Black Friday has landed in the UK and the sales event is creating mayhem.

On Friday morning, as retail outlets opened their doors at 8am, the police had already been called to more than 10 supermarkets across the country.

In Manchester, officers had to make two arrests as shoppers competed to bag the best bargains.

At least two people arrested at #BlackFriday sales events already this morning. Keep calm people!

— G M Police (@gmpolice) November 28, 2014

Here’s a group of police officers try to restore order as shoppers panic:

A dozen police inside now. Sale of TVs suspended. pic.twitter.com/SDmpSXnwop

— RupertNeate (@RupertNeate) November 28, 2014

People can be seen flooding into shops, arguing over TV purchases, and pushing past queues to grab discounts:

Some people are prepared to wait for hours and fight each other to get their hands on cheap offers:

10 mins to go. Queuing round the building pic.twitter.com/jd17JNpWcL

— Bryan Roberts (@BryanRoberts72) November 28, 2014

The likes of Good Morning Britain, Rupert Neate, and Kadhim Shubber have been posting Vines. Some videos are quite shocking:









At an ASDA store in Wembley, London, images even surfaced of a shopper who had been “knocked to the ground”. And at a Tesco in Lee Valley, north London, seven police cars and two ambulances were called after scuffles broke out on Thursday night. The Guardian says the store had to close because of the commotion.

The BBC’s Zoe Conway tweeted this photo from the melee at ASDA in Wembley:

This Vine by Ben Phillips sums the situation up well:





A video on YouTube, posted by DeanCoombesAnfield, even captures two women fighting over underwear:

The queues for Black Friday deals started in the early hours of Friday morning. Although it was first introduced by Amazon and ASDA in 2010, this year it’s proving more popular and has been taken on by more companies.





The frantic buying is due to many UK retailers offering astounding deals. Sainsbury’s, which is taking part for the first time, has got massive reductions and Tesco has cut prices by up to 70%.