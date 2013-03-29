Giving Birth In A Bangladesh Slum Looks Terrifying

Sajila is a working mother living in the Korail slum of Dhaka City, Bangladesh.



Like most slums, the Korail slum lacks access to clean water, reliable electricity, and health services.

The slums are formed on government owned land and those living there do so illegally.

Saikat Mojumder is a photographer who spent time with Sajila and her family, beginning when she was four months pregnant.

His photos depict the harsh conditions women are forced to endure during pregnancy and birth.

Mojumder shared his photos with Business Insider, and each is accompanied with his own words.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.