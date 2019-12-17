THEN AND NOW: How the world's biggest sports stars have changed over the decade

Tony Ding/AP; Elise Amendola/AP Tom Brady in 2010 vs. Tom Brady in 2019.

The best athletes in the world have aged over the course of the decade.

With the 2010s coming to a close, we took a look back at how some of the best competitors in sports have changed from 2010 to now.

A lot can change in ten years, not the least of which are athletes themselves.

Many athletes have aged gracefully, some have simply changed up their looks, while others, frankly, don’t appear to have aged at all over the years.

Take a look below at the world’s best athletes in 2010 vs. 2019.

Tom Brady in 2010 (33).

Winslow Townson/AP

Tom Brady now (42).

Patrick Semansky/AP

LeBron James in 2010 (25).

Lynne Sladky/AP

LeBron James now (34).

Karen Pulfer Focht/AP

Serena Williams in 2010 (29).

Jon Super/AP

Serena Williams now (38).

Charles Krupa/AP

Lionel Messi in 2010 (23).

David Ramos/AP

Lionel Messi now (32).

Emilio Morenatti/AP

Michael Phelps in 2010 (25)

Jason Redmond/AP

Michael Phelps now (34).

Rick Scuteri/AP

Roger Federer in 2010 (29)

Mark Baker/AP

Roger Federer now (38).

TPN/Getty Images

Tiger Woods in 2010 (34).

Harry How/AP

Tiger Woods now (43).

Lee Jin-man/AP

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010 (25).

Paul White/AP

Cristiano Ronaldo now (34).

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Megan Rapinoe in 2010 (25)

Armando Franca/AP

Megan Rapinoe now (34).

FRANCK FIFE / Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw in 2010 (22).

Mark Duncan/AP

Clayton Kershaw now (31).

Kelvin Kuo/AP

Stephen Curry in 2010 (22).

David Zalubowski/AP

Stephen Curry now (31).

Sue Ogrocki/AP

Alex Ovechkin in 2010 (25).

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Alex Ovechkin now (34).

Tom Mihalek/AP

Diana Taurasi in 2010 (28).

Paul Connors/AP

Diana Taurasi now (37).

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Floyd Mayweather in 2010 (33).

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Floyd Mayweather now (42).

Erik Kabik Photography/MediaPunch/IPX/AP

Aaron Rodgers in 2010 (27).

Duane Burleson/AP

Aaron Rodgers now (36).

Adam Hunger/AP

Maria Sharapova in 2010 (23).

Lance Murphey/AP

Maria Sharapova now (32).

Kin Cheung/AP

Bryce Harper in 2010 (18).

Matt York/AP

Bryce Harper now (27).

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Rafael Nadal in 2010 (24).

Wilfredo Lee/AP

Rafael Nadal now (33).

Manu Fernandez/AP

James Harden in 2010 (21).

David Zalubowski/AP

James Harden now (30).

Tyler Kaufman/AP

Lindsey Vonn in 2010 (26).

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Lindsey Vonn now (35).

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sidney Crosby in 2010 (23).

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Sidney Crosby now (32).

Gene J. Puskar/AP

Carli Lloyd in 2010 (28).

Armando Franca/AP

Carli Lloyd now (37).

Julio Cortez/AP

Novak Djokovic in 2010 (23).

Bas Czerwinski/AP

Novak Djokovic now (32).

Ben Curtis/AP

Shaun White in 2010 (24).

Jae C. Hong/AP

Shaun White now (33).

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Justin Verlander in 2010 (25).

Duane Burleson/AP

Justin Verlander now (36).

Mark J. Terril/AP

