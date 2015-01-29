PHOTOS: Big Bash Goes Out With A Bang -- Near Hat-Tricks, Singles, Sixes, Fumbles And Retirement

Brett Lee takes a knee after suffering defeat in the Big Bash League Final against the Perth Scorchers.

The Big Bash ended with a bang last night.

Four time finalists Perth Scorchers sealed a thrilling four wicket victory over a determined Sydney Sixers outfit.

The Scorchers triumph in Manuka yesterday made them back-to-back Big Bash finals winners.

It was a bitter sweet end to former Australian pace bowler Brett Lee’s cricketing career. The Sixers’ star bowled his final over, ever and almost came up with a hat-trick that would’ve seen the Sydney side claim the win on the very last ball of the match.

Instead, right-handed Pakistani batman Yasir Arafat managed to scrape together the single run needed off the final toss to steer the Scorchers to victory.

Scorchers’ hero Shaun Marsh was declared man of the match.

Here are some memorable highlights from last night’s closely-fought competition.

Ryan Carters of the Sydney Sixers scored 35 runs not out Getty Images Michael Klinger of the Perth Scorchers was caught out by Sean Abbott Getty Images Moises Henriques of the Sixers slides in to avoid a runout. He ended up posting a total of 77 runs, belting 5 fours and 2 sixes Getty Images Scorchers' batsman Sean Marsh was awarded man of the match for his stellar performance, smashing 73 runs off 59 balls Getty Images Nathan Lyon of the Sixers celebrates taking the wicket of Shaun Marsh. He snatched 2 from 4 overs last night Getty Images There were big celebrations after Nathan Coulter-Nile of the Scorchers took the wicket of Michael Lumb of the Sixers Getty Images Brett Lee raises a finger after taking the first of 3 wickets during the Big Bash Final Getty Images The always energetic Brad Hogg of the Scorchers gets the crowd pumped after bowling Jordan Silk of the Sixers Getty Images Yasir Arafat of the Scorchers celebrates victory as Brett Lee takes a knee, looking dejected Getty Images Perth Scorchers players gather with the Big Bash League trophy to celebrate a closely-fought win over the Sixers in Manuka, Canberra Getty Images The 2014/15 Big Bash League winners, the Perth Scorchers, go nuts as BBL4 comes to a close Getty Images

