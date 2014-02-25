Bhutan's Tiny Himalayan Airport Is One Of The Trickiest Places In The World To Land

Bhutan, the tiny Himalayan kingdom tucked between India and China, is becoming a popular tourist destination, but its only international airport is surrounded by 18,000-foot mountains.

That airport is called Paro, and like the rest of the mostly Buddhist kingdom, it is nestled among the Himalayas, which make getting there a tricky proposition.

Partly due to an unusually short runway, takeoffs and landings are among the world’s most difficult, and very few pilots are qualified to land there, according to the Daily Mail.

But for those who can get their hands on a tourist visa (not the easiest task) and handle their fear, a trip to Paro also offers breathtaking views of some of the world’s most beautiful mountains, and one of the only ways to visit one of world’s happiest countries.

The country held its first general election just a few years ago, after converting from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional one.

Yet it has preserved much of its traditional Buddhist culture, a big draw for the tourists who come from around the world to explore its majestic mountains and centuries-old monasteries.

