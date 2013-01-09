The Best Newspaper Headlines From Alabama's Blowout Of Notre Dame

This year’s BCS Championship game was supposed to be an all-time classic featuring two of college football’s most storied programs. But in the end, there was nothing classic about the game itself.The blowout led to some clever and telling headlines in newspapers from the states of Alabama and Indiana.

A lot of people are using the D-word today, including the Tuscaloosa News

A Shamrock only has three leaves, but that didn't stop the sports section of the Tuscaloosa News from using this clever headline

Lots of pain in this headline for the South Bend Tribune

The Huntsville Times was not the only paper to use 'Title Wave'

The Birmingham News went the same route

'Bama Bash' from the Montgomery Advertiser

The Times-Journal in Fort Payne, Alabama went with a link to Miami

The Times in Munster, Indiana focused on the Luck o' the Irish

The local newspaper in Miami did a play on Alabama's mascot

Not a full-page headline, but saying Notre Dame was 'humiliated' is a cruel blow

