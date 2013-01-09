The Best Newspaper Headlines From Alabama's Blowout Of Notre Dame

Photo: Newseum.org

This year’s BCS Championship game was supposed to be an all-time classic featuring two of college football’s most storied programs. But in the end, there was nothing classic about the game itself.The blowout led to some clever and telling headlines in newspapers from the states of Alabama and Indiana.



On the next few pages we will take a look at some of the best (via Newseum.org).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.