Photos show the most memorable moments of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's historic inauguration

History was made on January 20, 2021, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.

Due to COVID-19 and following the Capitol riots, the ceremony was scaled-down but still maintained its presidential atmosphere as people around the country and the world watched the ceremony.

Photos show the best and defining moments of the 59th inauguration.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the Capitol building Wednesday showed a more peaceful and harmonious image of the Capitol that had been attacked by rioters two weeks earlier.

“This is America’s day,” Biden, now the 46th president of the United States, said in his address after being sworn into office.

US leaders like former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended the scaled-down, heavily secured, and socially distanced ceremony.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend the ceremony, breaking a long-standing tradition. However, his vice president Mike Pence was present to pass the torch to Harris, who made history as she was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina justice. Biden made history as the oldest president to take the oath of office.

A moment laden with symbolism as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Justice, swears in VP Kamala Harris as the first female, Black, and South Asian VP on a Bible that belonged to legendary first Black Justice & civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall pic.twitter.com/SIIu2cXpPh — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) January 20, 2021

The historical event also included a moving poem by the young inaugural poet, 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, and star-studded musical performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Garth Brooks.

From Biden getting sworn in as president to his riveting speech, photos show some of the best and defining moments of the 59th historic inauguration:

Security was ramped up ahead of Inauguration day to ensure a peaceful transfer of power following the deadly attack at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Police officers patrol the area near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: Insider

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump took their final departure from the White House on Marine One. The duo did not attend Biden’s inauguration.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to depart the White House.

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attended mass ahead of the inauguration ceremony. Biden is reportedly the second Catholic president.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: NPR

Compared to previous inaugurations, Wednesday’s ceremony was scaled down as a result of COVID-19.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool As seen from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, preparations are made before the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

Source: Business Insider

Guests wore masks and socially distanced at the event that would usually have more than a million people in attendance.

Drew Angerer/Getty Image Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: Business Insider

The nation’s new leaders arrived at the US Capitol around 10:30 a.m.

oe Raedle/Getty Images (L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar, Today

Former President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at the ceremony.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: Business Insider

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Former President George W. Bush and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also in attendence.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

Eugene Goodman, the heroic US Capitol officer from the Capitol riots, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration.

Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington.

Source: Business Insider

All those in attendance rose with hands over their heart as they listened to the National Anthem.

Rob Carr/Getty Images President Elect Joe Biden and invited guests stand for the national anthem at the inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States

In a show-stopping, red and black gown, award-winning singer Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC

Source: Insider

The first Black president and the first Black, South Asian, female vice president say hello as they bump fists in a symbolic moment.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former U.S. President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration

Source: Business Insider

Although Trump did not attend Biden’s inauguration, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence gave Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff a traditional send-off.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff descend the steps of the East Front of the U.S. Capitol with former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States.

Doug Emhoff, the nation’s first second gentleman, stood by his wife’s side.

Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris, right, and and husband Douglas Emhoff wave while arriving to the 59th presidential inauguration on th

Source: Insider

With her hand on Thurgood Marshall’s bible, Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in by the first Latina Supreme Court justice, Sonia Sotomayor.

Andrew Harnik – Pool/Getty Images Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: Insider

Joe Biden is officially sworn in at noon as the 46th President of the United States.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source: Business Insider

Jill Biden, who has accompanied her husband during his campaign journey, waves after her husband was sworn into the highest office.

Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Image Jill Biden waves next to Ashley and Hunter Biden after her husband Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The Bidens takes a moment to embrace one another.

Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill Biden and children Hunter and Ashley Biden after he is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Wrapped in all white, Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at the Inauguration adding Spanish lyrics and a line from her song “Let’s Get Loud.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Source:Insider

President Joe Biden addresses the nation in an inaugural speech that highlighted overcoming the pandemic and uniting the country as a whole.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

Source: Business Insider

Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet in inauguration history, delivered a powerful poem, “The Hill We Climb,” that emphasised the future and unity.

PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021.

Source:Business Insider

Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gathered in DC to witness them take office.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Supporters of President Joseph Biden pause as they listen to him speak during the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

They wore masks and flew “Biden, Harris” flags.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images Supporters holds flags as they listen to U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech on a smartphone on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Many cried and cheered during Biden’s speech.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Supporters of President Joseph Biden celebrate as they listen to him speak during the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, D

The “Showtime” marching band from Kamala Harris’s alma mater, Howard University, escorted her to the White House.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Performers from Howard University prepare for the parade honouring President Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president.

WATCH: Howard University's Showtime Marching Band escorts VP Harris to the White House. pic.twitter.com/v9GhrWBOgN — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

President Joe Biden pens his signature on the first three documents of his presidency with one being the Inauguration Day proclamation.

Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images US President Joe Biden signs three documents including an Inauguration declaration, cabinet nominations and sub-cabinet noinations, as US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) watches in the Presidents Room following the 59th inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC

Source: CNN

Biden has proclaimed a "National Day of Unity." pic.twitter.com/AfMRyPNGft — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 20, 2021

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.