17 Unbelievable Photos Of Special Forces Training In Belarus

Jeremy Bender
Belarus Soldier ObstaclesVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

The Agence France-Presse recently tweeted a couple of photos of what can only be described as excruciating displays of strength and focus by Belarus Interior Ministry special forces.


Belarus, sometimes referred to as the last dictatorship of Europe, has firmly resisted attempts to modernize from the Soviet period. Instead, the country remains fiercely militaristic, hearkening back to the days of Stalin. It is in Moscow’s sphere of influence and shares a border with Ukraine.

The Interior Ministry of Belarus oversees the country’s security forces. Soldiers of the ministry often go through incredible training to prove their worth as they attempt to achieve the rank of Red Beret.

These photos give you an idea of the punishing practices Belarusian special forces go through:

Soldiers must pass a series of gruelling physical tests if they wish to become a Red Beret, such as live fight tests.

Belarus Soldier Fight TestVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Training for the Red Beret also requires the completion of multiple obstacle courses in adverse conditions.

Belarus Soldier Flaming Tire ObstacleVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Generally, tests are done without any safety measures in place. Here, a soldier jumps over a burning tire.

Belarus Soldier fire pitVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

The obstacle courses are just as much about endurance as agility. Here, soldiers pop in and out of smoking concrete craters.

Belarus Soldiers In Gas Masks

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Orthodox Christianity plays a major role for the Belarusian army. Here, a trainee marks the Epiphany by jumping into a freezing lake east of Minsk.

Belarusian Soldier Icy WaterVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Soldiers often take part in religious observances during training and drills. Here, they kiss an Orthodox icon.

Belarus Soldiers kissing Orthodox iconVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Although most soldiers are deeply Orthodox, the pagan holiday Maslenitsa also plays a prominent role in the military.

Belarus Soldiers Wrestling

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Feats of strength are a primary component of Maslenitsa.

Belarus Soldiers flaming tiles

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Interior Ministry soldiers in the put on shows to display their physical prowess.

Belarus Soldier Head Smash

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Aside from tests of strength, soldiers also take part in agility demonstrations.

Belarus Soldier Agility TestVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Here, soldiers display their endurance and tenacity by holding formation in the freezing weather for Maslenitsa.

Belarus Soldiers Posing OutsideVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

In Soviet style, Defender of the Fatherland Day is also a major event in Belarus. Here, a soldier throws a log as part of a competition.

Belarus soldier log throw

Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

As part of the celebrations for Defender of the Fatherland Day, a soldier breaks a concrete slab balanced on a recruit’s chest with a sledgehammer.

Belarus Soldier Chest BlockVladimir Nikolsky / Reuters

The work pays off. Aside from military duties, soldiers of the interior ministry routinely help bring in the harvest at state collective farms, and receive part of the harvest in turn.

Belarus Soldiers harvesting potatosVasily Fedosenko / Reuters

