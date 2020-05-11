Behind-the-scenes at UFC 249, the world's first major sports event in a COVID-19 era — which was held in a spookily empty 15,000 seat arena

Photos by Getty Images, AP Images, and Reuters Connect

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Source: Insider.

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Photos by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images and Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports

Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Source: Insider.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Photos by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC and Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Photos by Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images and AP Photo/John Raoux