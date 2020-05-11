Behind-the-scenes at UFC 249, the world's first major sports event in a COVID-19 era — which was held in a spookily empty 15,000 seat arena

- The UFC became the first major sports organisation to restart operations in the United States on May 9 after a two-month, coronavirus-enforced hiatus.
- One fighter and two cornermen tested positive for COVID-19 during fight week so while that bout was cancelled, the rest of the show went ahead as planned.
- There were many coronavirus-related safety measures the UFC implemented, including temperature checks, antibody tests, and regular sanitization of the Octagon.
- People at UFC 249 were asked to sign a waiver which released UFC from any responsibility if someone got infected with the coronavirus, as reported by ESPN.
- Reuters also reported that any fighter who criticised the UFC’s safety protocols regarding the coronavirus could be docked of their entire pay.
- The UFC boss Dana White addressed this in a post-event press conference saying it’s actually a “disparagement” clause, meaning you just cannot criticise the company for no good reason.
- Go behind-the-scenes with the following photographs – seeing some of the UFC’s most famous faces in a way you might not have seen before.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The UFC held its behind-closed-doors pay-per-view show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 9. There were no fans, the production crew was reduced from 120 to 80, and few media were allowed in.
Source: Insider.
It was so empty inside that you wouldn’t even know there was an elite sporting event going on.
But before media and broadcast crews could gain entrance, they had to take a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test and get their temperatures checked.
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza was the only athlete earlier in the week to test positive for the coronavirus, and so his fight against Uriah Hall was cancelled. His two cornermen also tested positive. The remaining 22 athletes at UFC 249 tested negative, so they could fight.
Source: Insider.
The 15,000 capacity arena, which has once been an entertainment home for Elton John, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande, may appear empty at first glance …
… but there were many familiar faces cage-side like the UFC commentator Joe Rogan, president Dana White, broadcaster Megan Olivi, and Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer.
Staff sanitised warm-up mats. Athletes were kept in separate rooms while others isolated in the UFC host hotel, one mile away. When a fight finished, the athletes warming up entered the arena with the next competitors escorted from the hotel, to the venue.
The Octagon walk could get weird as Sam Alvey proved ahead of his light heavyweight fight against Ryan Spann when he gestured at the empty arena, and high-fived thin air.
UFC commentators Dan Cormier, Joe Rogan, and Jon Anik were kept on separate broadcast tables to honour social distancing.
A three-way split-screen effect was created for the TV visual.
The Octagon, fence, and canvas was kept sanitised between fights.
A cameraman, photographer on her computer, and media members socially-distant on separate tables were seen wearing masks behind-the-scenes.
Credentialed reporters like this author could tune in to the media scrums remotely but there were a few journalists who attended in person. They had a media room to themselves, and were positioned on separate desks.
There was a hand sanitizing station for anyone who wanted to use it.
One leak from UFC 249’s fight week was an event participation agreement. This said that fighters taking part on Saturday could be docked of their pay if they publicly criticised the UFC’s COVID-19 precautions.
Source: Reuters.
The UFC boss Dana White addressed this in a post-event press conference saying it’s actually a “disparagement” clause, meaning you just cannot criticise the company for no good reason.
Source: MMA Fighting.
The UFC’s US broadcaster, ESPN, reported that participants, including media, were asked to sign a liability waiver. “The waiver includes the assumption of risk for participants if they test positive for the coronavirus and releases UFC from any responsibility in case of infection.”
Source: ESPN.
The fights themselves were a roaring success. Francis Ngannou scored his fourth successive first round knockout, and is now on the cusp of a UFC heavyweight title shot.
Source: Insider.
Justin Gaethje shook up the MMA world when he battered Tony Ferguson, finishing the unpredictable fighter in the fifth. The win tees up a UFC lightweight unification title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov later in the year.
Source: Insider.
Henry Cejudo talked to Dana White through the Octagon fence after saying he was retired from the sport following a convincing UFC bantamweight title defence against Dominick Cruz. Cruz later claimed that the referee stunk of “alcohol and cigarettes.”
Source: Insider.
Henry Cejudo flexed his biceps for the camera with his freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medal from the 2008 games around his neck, and UFC world title belt strapped around his waist.
But the interview, conducted by MMA reporter Megan Olivi, was done in another room to abide distancing measures.
The only thing left to do after each fight was finished, was for the winner to commemorate the bout with a selfie, like Vicente Luque did with his two masked cornermen here after destroying Niko Price’s eye with a hellfire overland left.
Source: Insider.
Read more:
Dominick Cruz is apoplectic over UFC 249 stoppage loss and said the referee smelled of ‘alcohol and cigarettes’
An American striker produced the MMA win of the year by torturing Tony Ferguson, stopping him in the 5th round at UFC 249
The hardest-hitting heavyweight in UFC history just KO’d his UFC 249 opponent in 20 seconds. A title shot now beckons.
An American fighter just destroyed his UFC opponent with elbow strikes so brutal you’ll recoil in horror watching them at home
3 people test positive for COVID-19 ahead of UFC 249. One said he was desperate for money because his family might end up homeless.
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje plot a high-stakes UFC championship unification, freezing out Conor McGregor
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.