PHOTOS: Behind The Scenes At Baseball's Winter Meetings

Photo: Business Insider/Adam Fusfeld
By now, baseball fans have read a lot about the Winter Meetings that took place this week in Disney World.It’s a December oasis of signings, trades, and rumours for fans otherwise bored without baseball during the long winter.
But behind the scenes, there’s a lot more than just general managers talking. There are scout meetings, farm director meetings, Minor League Baseball trade shows, job fairs, banquets, and galas.
And of course an enormous amount of media to report mostly unfounded rumours back to you.
Here’s a rundown, in photos, of all that goes down during the Winter Meetings.
The lobby was decked out in Winter Meetings signage so that unassuming guests knew what all the commotion was about.
The hotel lobby is where all the action takes place at night...but during the mid-morning it's fairly empty.
Near that tree in the lobby the MLB Network set up a studio. TVs throughout the Dolphin aired the very show they were taping.
This press conference honored the legendary managers retiring this year.
That's new Mets manager Terry Collins.
When managers and executives finished speaking formally, media members would surround them for additional questions before they could escape.
Here's White Sox GM Kenny Williams.
Japan has a rabid baseball media that would swarm officials from any clubs that have, or are rumoured to acquire, Japanese ballplayers. Here they surround Ray's manager Joe Maddon.
Outside the media room, in the second floor hallway, Buster Olney and Tim Kurkjian film those segments you kept seeing on SportsCenter.
Meanwhile, club executives spent their time in hotel rooms talking trade. Once a day they would invite only their local beat writers into the room for a debriefing.
Here's where rumours spread like wildfire. 'Did you see Brian Cashman and Billy Eppier (Yankees' head of scouting) meet with Cliff Lee's agent,' one gawker asked me. By the end of the night, I only ran that by, oh, 30 other people.
For small chunks of time, actual baseball employees would hang out for a drink or two, as well. That's Giants manager Bruce Bochy at the right.
Of course, it wasn't only baseball's most powerful. Throughout the week, there were minor league meetings, trade shows, and job fairs. It was impossible to sort through everyone during the nighttime mingling.
