15 photos of beautiful work-from-home spaces that will inspire you to redecorate

Jenna Marlar/Cosy Happy Home/Justine Driedger/Mission Custom Cabinetry/Adrianna Zielińska As people work from home because of the coronavirus, many create beautiful office areas for themselves.

More people are working from home than ever because of the coronavirus.

It can take time to adjust to not working in an office space, as your home might not be set up to optimise productivity.

Having a designated work area can help, and you might like working there even more if you make it aesthetically pleasing.

Seeing how others have decorated their home work spaces can help you figure out what you want your remote office to look like.

Flowers and a gingham tablecloth brighten this space.

Natalie Schumman The table set up is cosy.

Natalie Schumman’s home office has a simple setup, as it’s just her computer on a table, but the additions of fresh flowers and a gingham tablecloth elevate it.

Plus, the wall decor gives her pleasant views when work weighs her down.

A cosy corner can become a centre of productivity with the right decor.

Adrianna Zielińska Art can make a big difference in a home office.

The all-white aesthetic of Adrianna Zielińska‘s desk is disrupted by pops of red and gold.

The space looks inviting thanks to the chunky blanket, and the nearby window ensures she can look outside if she starts to feel tired of the indoors.

Greenery makes all the difference in this space.

Anna Podedworna The plants make a statement.

Anna Podedworna’s office feels like a tropical escape thanks to the oversized plants she used to fill the space.

Because it brings the outdoors in, the space won’t start to feel stale.

A bookshelf brings colour to this space.

Austen Tosone Less is more in this office.

Books and plants are the only colour in Austen Tosone’s minimalist space.

But the large window allows her to change the feel of the environment whenever she wants.

The simplicity of this space sets it apart.

Darcy Schild/Insider The work area has a clear colour scheme.

The focal point of Insider reporter Darcy Schild’s home office is her lattice desk, which she’s decorated with a few knick-knacks in a similar colour scheme.

The space is chic without going over the top.

This office strikes the perfect balance between simple and cute.

Shibani Chakrabarty The space doesn’t do too much.

Shibani Chakrabarty weaved her personality into her office with geometric wall hangings, an elephant basket, and a framed photo, but the desk itself is simple, with few wires or other items cluttering the space.

The chair also looks like somewhere you could sit for a long time, making it ideal for a full day of work.

This office gets its charm from a pop of colour and some well-placed plants.

Jenna Marlar brought green into her neutral space through paint and plants, giving it a natural appeal even though it’s indoors.

A cosy blanket and window with a sheer curtain make it more inviting.

This office’s built-in bookshelves give it a cosy feel.

Gustavo Noguera The space is filled with books.

Two work spaces can fit into Gustavo Noguera’s office, creating room for a coworker.

The books make the area feel like a place of focus, and the statement chairs add to the professional energy.

Plants freshen up this simple desk.

Hannah Browne Greenery makes this office come alive.

Hannah Browne’s work space is understated, with only a small plant sitting on the desk.

But the surrounding plants and artwork make it feel fresh, giving the office a lot of personality without too much clutter.

Art can make a home office pop.

Ida Davidsen An illustrator’s office has artistic appeal.

Art fills Ida Davidsen’s office because she’s an illustrator, but those who aren’t artistically inclined could take a page out of her book, too.

The pieces bring much-needed personality into the space, so it feels like a room in which you’d want to spend time.

A clean aesthetic sets this space apart.

Justine Driedger of Mission Custom Cabinetry takes a less is more approach with this office, using all-white cabinetry and a white chair to create a sleek area.

The natural light from the window adds to the brightness of the space.

You can make your office a space of calm.

Leah Williams The space is intentionally relaxing.

Leah Williams uses a lattice bookshelf and a flowing fountain to make her work area a space of calm.

The fuzzy blanket and framed photos add to the relaxed vibe.

This office’s modern aesthetic gives it a professional look.

Robert Klinkowstein The architecture of this office is modern.

The asymmetrical window sets the tone for Robert Klinkowstein’s office, as the glass desk and colour-block painting also have a modern look.

The wire chairs complete the space.

The most important part of this work space is its views.

Niki Khalaj The work space sits against a wall of windows.

The pink chair and simple desk are cute, but it’s the large windows that make Niki Khalaj’s home office such a standout area.

The small plant and collection of books show the importance of small comforts in a home office.

Abundant book shelves create a cohesive look in this area.

Puty Puar The space seems fun even though it’s designed for work.

Puty Puar’s home office has tons of personality, with the trinkets and colourful books giving off happy energy.

The bookshelves contrast with the desk itself, which is more simple, giving Puar the best of both worlds.

