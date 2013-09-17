PHOTOS: Beautiful Images Of The Amazing 'Parbuckling' Operation To Right The Costa Concordia

Engineers today raised stricken cruise liner the Costa Concordia from the seabed off the Italian island of Giglio, where it had infamously run aground.

The effort is feat of engineering, and will allow the vessel to now be towed away and broken up. Here are some photos of operation, that show the ship eventually righted.

There is also a summary of how the complex plan was executed here.

Now read: The Shipwrecked Costa Concordia Is Bigger Than The Titanic

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.