PHOTOS: Bartz And Ballmer Sign The Deal With A Huge Purple Pen

Dan Frommer

Yahoo’s (YHOO) search deal with Microsoft (MSFT) looks like a big logistical and regulatory mess.

But years from now, at least Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz and Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will be able to remember the morning that they got up early, held a conference call, and signed the “deal” with a huge purple pen.

Photo: Yahoo via Flickr

