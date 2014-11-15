PHOTOS: Barack Obama Arrives In Brisbane For The G20 Summit

Instagram/ Tim Watkins

Just before 6am this morning, US President Barack Obama landed at Brisbane’s Amberley RAAF Base ahead of the G20 summit.

Greeted by Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, Premier Campbell Newman and Attorney-General George Brandis, Obama immediately transferred from the presidential Air Force One aircraft to a presidential helicopter.

Followed by his entourage of two choppers and three planes, the convoy then flew from the air base to Victoria Park in Herston and transferred to his car, known as “The Beast”.

Escorted by a motorcade of at least 40 vehicles, both police and security detail, the entourage then drove to Brisbane’s Marriott Hotel.

He is expected to deliver a speech at the University of Queensland later on today.

Here are photos of the procession.

@theqldpremier George Brandis and US Ambassador John Berry share a moment minutes before #Obama arrival @couriermail pic.twitter.com/uTxxidqpOg — Rhian Deutrom (@Rhi_lani) November 14, 2014

Welcome Mr President to Brisbane #obama #brisbane #australia #airforceone #marineone A photo posted by Tim Watkins (@timwatkins76) on Nov 11, 2014 at 2:01pm PST

The most powerful and inspirational man flying over head. #g20 #president #obama #brisbane A photo posted by Peter Joseph (@petey911) on Nov 11, 2014 at 2:11pm PST

A Marine salutes and bows to retain his hat as POTUS Barack Obama taxis past Air Force One in Marine One pic.twitter.com/qjIgtHAmXi — andrew meares (@mearesy) November 14, 2014

POTUS Barack Obama makes his way from Air Force One to Marine One pic.twitter.com/drgvrzve7T — andrew meares (@mearesy) November 14, 2014

US President Barack Obama has arrived at the Marriott Hotel. #G20 pic.twitter.com/Uka9MR4iab — Jason Tin (@jasonthetin) November 14, 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Brisbane Airport, while Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and French President Francois Hollande landed this morning. New Zealand Prime Minister John Key is also expected to land today.

The first proceedings will get underway at around 10am with Prime Minister Tony Abbott officially welcome the leaders with a barbecue lunch at the Queensland Parliament House.

