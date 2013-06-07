39 Photos That Show Vladimir Putin Is The Most Badass Bachelor On The Market

Vladimir Putin revealed on Russian television that his marriage to Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Putina of 30 years is over.
While we definitely feel for both people during what must be a trying time, Putin has just become one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet.
The President has aggressively worked to develop a macho image.
Here are 39 photos that confirm that Vladimir Putin is a consummate badass.
Vladimir Putin is a consummate outdoors-man. Here Putin recharges on a visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region.
A 16-year veteran of the KGB, Putin knows his way around a gun. After his retirement in 1991, he rapidly rose through Russian politics to become top dog in the world's largest nation.
Putin likes speed; In 2010 he took a test drive of a Renault Formula One car a racing track in Leningrad. He reached the maximum speed of 240 km per hour.
Here, Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ride a snowmobile at an Olympic alpine ski park. The pair will later hit the slopes.
Putin makes a slap shot right before a youth ice hockey tournament. Putin picked up the sport after promising the Russia men's junior ice hockey team he'd learn it following their win in the 2011 world tournament.
The man is also a sixth degree Judo black belt. He also holds a second black belt in Kyokushin kaikan karate.
His signature Judo move is the Harai Goshi sweeping hip throw. He wrote a book on the form of combat.
Still, he's not always the one in the arena. Here he adjudicates an arm wrestling match between two competitors at a Kremlin youth camp.
One of the Russian President's favourite hobbies is hunting, an he frequently goes on expeditions to aid researchers in tagging animals.
He shot a tiger with a tranquilizer dart, which allowed the researchers to tag the big cat with a satellite tracker.
No beast is safe from an armed Vladimir Putin. He shot an endangered grey whale with a crossbow from a motorboat, again to help researchers track the animal.
He also has found ways to help scientists tag creatures without shooting them. Here he feeds a Beluga whale name Dasha.
He also attempted to help endangered Siberian cranes begin their migration routes by assisting them with a motorised hang glider.
Here Putin hikes beyond the Arctic Circle to meet with scientists measuring the impacts of global climate change.
There's also a softer side to the Russian President. Here, Putin strokes a two-month-old tiger cub he received as a birthday present at his Novo Ogaryovo residence outside of Moscow. It will soon go to a zoo.
Putin hosted a lavish tea party with an 8-year-old patient of the Rogachev Federal Research and Clinical centre of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology
And in this shot, Putin kicks back and relaxes with loyal second in command Dmitry Medvedev as they watch a soccer match.
