It’s baby giant panda picture time, y’all

One-hundred-day-old twin giant panda cubs make their debut at Chongqing Zoo, China, on September 17, 2021. Chen Chao/China News Service via Getty Images

A couple of giant baby pandas made their debut last week.

The 100-day-old twins were born to a giant panda named Mangzai at China’s Chongqing Zoo.

The zoo is holding a contest to name the furry babies.

It’s Wednesday, which seems like a perfectly good reason to knock off for five minutes and look at cute pictures of baby giant pandas.

These particular pandas were born about three months ago at Chongqing Zoo in central China, to a giant panda named Mangzai, the state-run China Daily reported.

The zoo has been helping Mangzai look after the cubs, because apparently in the cutthroat world of Being A Panda, panda moms usually sacrifice the weaker twin to care for the strong one.

“Giant pandas often only choose the stronger one of the twins to feed,” Yin Yanqiang, technical director at Chongqing Zoo, told the outlet.

Anyway, here are some pics of the cubs celebrating their 100-day birthday party.

Here they are, slothing about at their big soiree, just a couple of furry dummies, really.

The twins have yet to be named – the zoo is holding a contest to name the pair.

Finally, in bonus baby panda news, here is a fresh giant panda baby born on September 19 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, China.

The research base serves as a sanctuary and breeding center for the preservation of giant pandas (and thereby, the preservation of adorableness).