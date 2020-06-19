Wealthy buyers are clamoring to snatch up a secluded mansion on Vancouver Island. Look inside the award-winning home that's perfectly suited for a quarantine retreat.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

An award-winning, $US9.5 million Vancouver Island mansion in a secluded oak preserve has seen an uptick in buyer interest during the pandemic, the owner told Bloomberg in May.

The six-bedroom, waterfront home comes with a covered outdoor pool, a caretaker’s house, and a motorised boat ramp.

Located just 30 minutes from Victoria, British Columbia, the home sits on 67 acres.

Take a look inside 529 Swanwick Road.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A $US9.5 million, award-winning mansion on 67 acres of waterfront property in British Columbia has seen an increase in interested buyers during the pandemic, homeowner Raoul Malak told Bloomberg.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Logan Wilson of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada represents the listing. Malak, a businessman and hotelier, also owns nearby Bear Mountain Resort, a Westin hotel.

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Bloomberg

529 Swanwick Road is located on Vancouver Island, about 30 minutes southwest of Victoria, in an endangered oak preserve.

Google Maps

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Nature Conservancy of Canada

Built by Simcic + Uhrich Architects, the property has received two prestigious architecture awards: the Canadian Architect Award in 2003 and a Lieutenant-Governor’s Award in 2008.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The home is “sustainably entwined” with its surroundings and is suspended in part above the ground to avoid disturbing tree roots, according to the property listing.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

In total, the home spans 10,700 feet and consists of a main house, guest house, and caretaker’s quarters.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The main and guest house are part of the same building, separated by a reflecting pool.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Each has its own entrance, and bridges allow passage between the two.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood in, from the living areas …

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… to the bedrooms.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Vaulted ceilings and open-concept rooms create an open, airy atmosphere in the main house.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

The home also plays with levels. Several sections of the upper floor open up to views of the main level …

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… and one bridge leads to this elevator-like glass viewing box.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

In 2013, Malak purchased around 100 paintings from artist David Ladmore for the home and told Bloomberg that he would consider including them in the sale if the buyer “appreciated them.”

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Bloomberg, David Ladmore

Outside, there is a covered swimming pool and large grill.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

Walkways lead from the house to a private beach …

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty

… and a motorised ramp is capable of launching a boat into the ocean with the press of a button.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty. Bloomberg

Between landscaping, upkeep, and the caretaker’s salary, the property costs “hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to maintain,” Malak told Bloomberg.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Bloomberg

Though the secluded property has attracted recent interest, Malak said his priority is selling to the right person.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Bloomberg

“We’d never sell it to someone unless they understood and could make sure that it takes a lot of money to maintain a structure like this. We want to hand it to someone who appreciates what it is,” he said.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Source: Sotheby’s International Realty, Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.