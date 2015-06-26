PHOTOS: Australia's oldest navy ship, HMAS Tobruk, says farewell

HMA Ships Task Group entry into Sydney. Photo: The Royal Australian Navy.

A veteran of the Royal Australian Navy, HMAS Tobruk, and all who have served in her, were farewelled in Sydney yesterday, after 35 years of service.

Making her last voyage through Sydney Heads to her home port at Garden Island for the last time, the ship flew her a decommissioning pennant tall and proudly.

“The people who have served in Tobruk over the years have performed admirably, responding to the call of duty, whenever tasked by Government to do so,” said Commanding Officer Tobruk Commander Leif Maxfield of the 167 crew on board.

Tobruk was built by Carrington Slipways Pty Ltd at Tomago, near Newcastle, NSW, and was commissioned by the Navy on 23 April 1981.

During her service she has supported humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions from East Timor to the Philippines. The most recent operation was PACIFIC ASSIST 2015 following Tropical Cyclone Pam in Vanuatu earlier in the year.

HMAS Tobruk will be decommissioned on 31 July 2015.

She will be replaced by a Landing Helicopter Dock, the $1.5 billion warship said to be a game-changer for the Australian Navy, along with HMAS Canberra.

Here’s a look at the old girl on her final sail through Sydney.

HMAS Tobruk's final voyage. Crew members from the ship take a moment as she enters Sydney Heads. A decommissioning pennant is flown from the ship. Farewell, HMAS Tobruk.

