PHOTOS: Australia's National Architecture Awards finalists

A Small Project finalist, architects Jackson Clements Burrows. Moonlight Cabin, Victoria. Image: Jeremy Weihrauch, Gollings Photography

The 2015 shortlist for the Australian Institute of Architects’ national awards has been announced.

The jury selected 73 entries, chosen from 185, for the final stage of the awards.

“The diversity and quality of this year’s award winning projects from around the country proves yet again what a profound contribution architects are making in our society,” says jury chair David Karotkin.

The shortlisted projects span 14 categories. This year, a new category has been introduced, Educational Architecture, to reflect the increasing number of educational facilities entered. These have previously been considered in the Public Architecture category.

The winners of the 2015 National Architecture Awards will be announced on November 5 at a special ceremony at the University of Queensland Advanced Engineering Building in Brisbane.

Here’s a selection of the shortlisted projects:

The Edge, Port Douglas

Charles Wright Architects, The Edge. A Residential Architecture finalist. Image: Patrick Bingham Hall

Green Chemical Futures at Monash University, by Lyons

Green Chemical Futures. A COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture finalist. Image: Peter Bennetts

Sustainable Buildings Research Centre, University of Wollongong, COX Richardson architects

COX Richardson, Sustainable Buildings Research Centre. A Sustainable Architecture finalist. Image: John Gollings Photography

Docklands Library, Melbourne, Clare Design

Docklands Library, City of Melbourne, Clare Design, a Sustainable Architecture finalist. Image: Dianna Snape

Coriyule Homestead, Bellarine Peninsula

Coriyule Homestead, Bryce Raworth Trethowan Architecture, a heritage project finalist. Image: Hin Lim

Sawmill House

Sawmill House, by Archier, a residential finalist. Image: Benjamin Hosking

Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital

Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital, an urban designs finalist by Conrad Gargett Lyons

