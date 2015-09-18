PHOTOS: Australia's National Architecture Awards finalists

The 2015 shortlist for the Australian Institute of Architects’ national awards has been announced.
The jury selected 73 entries, chosen from 185, for the final stage of the awards.
“The diversity and quality of this year’s award winning projects from around the country proves yet again what a profound contribution architects are making in our society,” says jury chair David Karotkin.
The shortlisted projects span 14 categories. This year, a new category has been introduced, Educational Architecture, to reflect the increasing number of educational facilities entered. These have previously been considered in the Public Architecture category.
The winners of the 2015 National Architecture Awards will be announced on November 5 at a special ceremony at the University of Queensland Advanced Engineering Building in Brisbane.
Here’s a selection of the shortlisted projects:
The Edge, Port Douglas
Green Chemical Futures at Monash University, by Lyons
Sustainable Buildings Research Centre, University of Wollongong, COX Richardson architects
Docklands Library, Melbourne, Clare Design
Coriyule Homestead, Bellarine Peninsula
Sawmill House
Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital
